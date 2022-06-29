PeabodyTuesday
Police responded to Macy’s Mens Furnishings at the Northshore Mall, at 3:52 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to 5 Bowditch St., at 4:50 p.m., for a party with a broken leg. Atlantic was asked to step it up as it was an open break and the patient’s leg was bleeding. They were transported to Mass General..
Police were called to Veterans Memorial Drive, at 7:10 p.m., after a female reported she was bullied by an acquaintance. The officer was unable to locate the caller, but was able to reach her via cellphone. She said she had received a message to meet at the park, but when she got there, she was assaulted. The officer spoke with each girl’s mother and advised them to keep their daughters away from each other to avoid further incidents.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to 6A Christina Drive., at 10:53 p.m., after a nurse requested a well-being check on a woman who appeared to be confused while speaking on the phone. The woman was transported to Salem Hospital.
Wednesday
A Princeton Street resident requested assistance in getting daughter and boyfriend to remove their personal items and vehicle from the property. The pair moved out on June 12 and have refused to remove anything. The caller was advised to wait until July 12 and then dispose of the property. They were also advised to have the vehicle towed as its license and registration were expired/non-renewable.
A party called police, at 11:34 a.m., to report a home heating oil spill on the street, and the call was transferred to Peabody Fire. The officer also asked the building and plumbing inspectors to respond to the scene. Good Harbor was contacted, and the city put down Speed Dry to absorb the oil.
A Clement Avenue resident called police at 1:14 p.m. to report a break and entry to his garage.
A caller reported, at 1:30 p.m., from the intersection of Nickerson Road and Margin Street, that a landscaper blew a rock into her windshield and the landscaper refused to provide the manager’s information. She was advised to wait in her vehicle for the officer. The officer contacted the company and will document the interaction with Flagg Garden Care Inc. and with the caller.
A caller reported, at 2:21 p.m., from Big Y Foods, 637 Lowell St., that a female sitting on a bench appeared to be under the influence. She was a white female in her 50s wearing a black sweater, red shirt and jeans and a single shoe. The woman told the officer she had missed her ride, so he drove her home to Ledgewood Way. EMS was dispatched for the woman when she got home as she was not feeling well, with possible heat-related illness. She was transported to Lahey.
BeverlyTuesday
A 254 Lothrop St. resident notified police, at 4:14 p.m., that his lawnmower had been stolen from his driveway.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lothrop and Dane streets, at 7:30 p.m., for dogs fighting on the beach.
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to a Hale Street location, at 8:20 p.m., for a party with a possible stroke.
Three officers responded to the intersection of Elliott and Beckford streets, at 10:17 p.m., for a car blocking traffic after its operator had a medical episode.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to a Rantoul Street, at 12:22 a.m., to keep the peace for a vehicle repossession.
An officer was sent to 196 Cabot St., at 8:20 p.m., to check for underage tobacco sales.
An officer was sent to a Glidden Street address, at 11:28 a.m., to assist Circleville, Ohio, police.
Two units were dispatched to the intersection at Cabot and Conant streets for an accident with property damage after a car struck a fire hydrant.
An officer went to 174 Cabot St., at 2:51 p.m., to assist a woman in finding her husband.
Police responded, at 2:55 p.m., to 134 McKay St., for a road rage incident during which the cyclist fell off his motorcycle. One operator was cited for a marked lanes violation and the cyclist was unhurt. Peace was restored between the parties, they exchanged information and went on their ways.
MarbleheadFriday
An officer was sent to Front Street at 7:30 a.m., to investigate vandalism.
A hit and run accident was reported on Middle Street at 11:40 a.m.
Eight officers responded to a State Street location, at 10:20 p.m., for a disturbance. Police arrested Walter Herbert, 69, of 70 Webb St., Salem. He was charged with assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and vandalizing property.
Saturday
Four officers, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to Heritage Way at midnight for someone yelling for help. One person was taken into protective custody and held until they sobered up.
A missing person was reported, at 4:04 a.m. from Bradlees End.
A motor vehicle accident brought police to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Chestnut St., at 10:51 a.m.
A male notified police, at 2:32 p.m., from Front Street that their wallet had been stolen.
Sunday
Four officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9 p.m., to a State Street location for a fight.
Four officers, two fire engines and an ambulance were dispatched to Cloutman’s Lane, at 9:55 p.m. after the report a resident’s daughter had run off.
Monday
Two officers responded, at 12:10 p.m., to Beach Street and Atlantic Avenue, for a motor-vehicle crash.
At 12:15 p.m., two officers, a fire engine and an ambulance were sent to Pleasant Street for another motor-vehicle accident.
A Community Road caller reported, at 12:30 p.m., the presence of trespassers last night.
At 1:37 p.m., an Anchorage Lane caller reported an attempted robbery.
Two officers were sent to Pearl Street at 1:54 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash.
Tuesday
Three officers were dispatched, at 11:55 p.m., to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Ocean Avenue for a motor vehicle crash.
At 11:58 a.m., a cruiser was damaged by a ball on Village Street.
Three officers, two fire engines and an ambulance were dispatched, at 3:52 p.m., to the intersection of West Shore Drive and Stramski Way for a motor-vehicle accident.
An officer was sent to Pleasant Street at 5:27 p.m., to investigate a larceny, forgery or fraud.
Two officers were sent to Ridge Road, at 8 p.m., to look into an email fraud involving gift cards.
Two officers and an ambulance responded to a Washington Street address after a resident reported a strange woman had just walked into his house.
DanversTuesday
Officers were sent to 108 High St., at 6:37 p.m., for a dispute over a car.
Wednesday
Medical aid was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 4:17 a.m., for a person requiring medical aid. they were transported to Beverly Hospital.
A report of several broken windshields brought police to 10 Berry St., at 7:30 a.m.
State and local police responded, at 8:50 a.m., to the vicinity of 500 Maple St. for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
An officer went to a Nichols Street address, at 9:48 a.m. to investigate threats over money.
An officer was sent to Plains Park, 55 Conant St., at 1:06 p.m., to check the well being of a party sleeping in a van.
SalemTuesday
Police were called to the intersection of North and Mason streets, at 4:36 pm., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. After a brief investigation, they arrested Kevin Cabrera, 32, of 31 Willard Ave., Worcester. He was charged with violation of a miscellaneous municipal ordinance; with negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and with operating while under the influence of drugs.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 266 Washington St., at 4:43 p.m.
Police were sent to 252 Bridge St., at 7:17 p.m. to end a disturbance.
A larceny brought officers to 12 First St. at 7:37 p.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Salem and Palmer streets, at 9:12 p.m.
Officers were sent to 29 Traders Way , at 10:23 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
The report of a drunken person brought officers to the intersection of Essex and Washington Streets, at 11:50 p.m.
Wednesday
The report of a past break and entry brought officers to 252 Essex St., at 10:07 a.m.
At 11:50 a.m., officers were called to 262 Highland Ave., to investigate a larceny.
Vandalism or graffiti were reported, at 11:53 a.m., in the vicinity of 13 Franklin St.,
Police were called to 15 Savoy Road, at 1:42 p.m., to investigate the report of a fraud or a scam.
Police responded to 53 Hanson St., at 2:10 p.m., for an assault in the past.
Another assault in the past brought officers to 39 Salem St., at 3:03 p.m.
Police were sent to 108 Boston St., at 3:18 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Police were dispatched, at 4:20 p.m., to 400 Highland Road for a third assaust in the past