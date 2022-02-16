Peabody
Tuesday
A 261 Newbury St., resident reported, at 6:15 p.m., that in the process of moving out, her ex-roommate stole miscellaneous items that did not belong to her.
A 44 Glen Drive resident advised police, at 6:40 p.m., that the rear windshield of her car was smashed between 4:30 and 6 p.m.
Wednesday
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run was reported, at 8:55 a.m., from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St. A student reported that sometime within the last couple of days, an unknown vehicle hit the rear bumper of his parked car and left no information.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:50 a.m., in the vicinity of 210 Washington St. After a brief investigation and records check, they summoned the 42-year-old Peabody woman to court on charges of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle. Her vehicle was towed.
Police were called to the Hampton Motor Inn, 59 Newbury St., at 10:08 a.m., for a vehicle without plates running in the parking lot. The vehicle checked out OK and its owner was with it.
Police were called to Lahey Medical Center, 1 Essex Center Drive, at 12:10 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in front of the clinic. The pedestrian, who was not thought to have sustained any serious injury, was being checked out in the Lahey Emergency Room.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Cabot Street, at 5 p.m., to speak with a student who said he had been threatened in class.
Two officers were sent to 8 Beverly Commons Drive, at 7:37 p.m., for an unknown male knocking on the door.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to an Evelyn Road address, to aid a woman who had fallen and injured her neck.
Wednesday
The school resource officer spoke to students at Beverly High School at 9:13 a.m., regarding a threat made on a group chat.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Hale and Prince streets, at 11:14 a.m., for a two-car motor-vehicle accident.
Two officers were sent to a Mill Street address, at 12:07 p.m., to assist a clinician with a Section 12 service.
An officer was sent to a Sohier Road location, at 2:36 p.m., to investigate suicidal statements reported by a third party.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of 426 Cabot St., at 3:15 p.m., for girls fighting.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 11 Belleview Ave., at 3:15 p.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
A motor-vehicle hit-and run accident was reported at 3:25 p.m., in the vicinity of 211 Washington St.
An officer went to 42 Roslyn St., at 4 p.m. to take a report on a missing juvenile.
Officers were dispatched to 193 Derby St., at 4:12 p.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. After a brief investigation, they arrested Craig Thomas Richards, 37, of the streets, Salem, and charged him with trespass.
Police went to the vicinity of 17 Paradise Road, at 6:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit and run.
A different juvenile issue brought police to 49 Essex St., at 7:50 p.m.
Officers responded to 111 North St., at 9:15 p.m., for an unwanted or undesirable guest.
The report of a break-and-entry in progress brought police to 171 Federal St., at 10:15 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers went to 1 Brown St., at 12:57 a.m., to make a well-being check.
A dispute brought police to 10 Porter St., at 7:15 a.m.
Officers were sent to 330 Jefferson Ave., at 11:23 a.m., for a break and entry in the past.
Police went to 111 Canal St., at 12:07 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
A 12 Wheatland St. resident's report of a break-and-entry to a motor vehicle brought police to that address, at 2:04 p.m.
Officers were sent to 52 Harbor St., at 3:15 p.m., to investigate a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to the Ninety-Nine Restaurant, 60 Commonwealth Ave., at 4:56 p.m., to assist staff in ushering out a guest who refused to leave.
An officer was called to a Conifer Hill Drive address, at 5:15 p.m., for an assault, but it was verbal only.
Tuesday
An ambulance was dispatched to 19 Water St., at 12:45 a.m., for a reaction to flu vaccine. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Police were sent to Dunkin Donuts, 79 Andover St., at 1:25 p.m., to make a well-being check on a male who was acting strangely.
Police went to 182 Endicott St., for a road rage case in which an angry driver struck the other vehicle with his cane.
A two-car accident without injury brought police to the intersection of Water and South Liberty streets, at 3:05 p.m.
Police were sent to a Purchase Street address, at 3:20 p.m., to transport a Section 12 patient to Salem Hospital.
A cruiser was sent to the vicinity of 5 Cherry Hill Drive, at 4:07 p.m., to check out an apparently abandoned vehicle without plates parked by the roadside.
An officer was called to 214 Conant St., at 5:05 p.m. for a vehicle fire.
A back-door alarm brought police to 142 Pine St., at 10:10 p.m. It was a false alarm.
Wednesday
A cruiser was sent to 142 Pine St., again, at 1:25 a.m., by the same back door alarm. It was a false alarm again.
The report of a stolen motor-vehicle brought police to 219 Newbury St., at 6:36 a.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Maple and Pine streets, at 9:40 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. The operators exchanged exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Fifteen minutes later, at 9:55 a.m., they were called to Locust and Poplar streets, for another minor motor-vehicle accident without injuries, and again they exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Marblehead
Monday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Tedesco and Humphrey streets, at 9 a.m., for a ramp in the roadway, creating a traffic hazard. They removed it promptly.
Police went to the intersection of Jersey and Shepard streets, at 2:40 p.m., to assist a citizen.
At 4:25 p.m., they were called to Ocean Avenue for a disabled motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to Pond Street, at 6:12 p.m. to assist a citizen.
Tuesday
Police responded Arnold Terrace and Baldwin Road, between 6:35 and 6:43 a.m., to check out alarms that were found to be false.
Firefighters responded, at 8:12 a.m., to Washington Street on a Central Station Alarm.
Callers reported to the police station, at 9:55 a.m., that bus had its "Call Police" sign lit up.
A Market Square party called, at 12:52 p.m., to report their email had been hacked.
Two officers, an EMS unit and a (redacted) unit responded to Front Street at 9:07 p.m. on a report of suspicious activity. The remaining details of the call are redacted.
Wednesday
Police performed six property checks on Stramski Way, Community Road, Atlantic Avenue, Village Street, and two on Ocean Avenue and between 12:28 and 1:04 a.m.