Peabody
Friday
A caller reported, at 10:33 a.m., that a party got out of a vehicle with a bat and threatened the store owner. Police arrested Brendon Kaimi, 25, 13 Nelson Road, Apt. H, Peabody, and charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.
A woman called police at 7:15 p.m., to report on-going harassment by youths in the area. She said they were currently back in the Paleologos Street area. The youth's family arrived and were told to stop their harassment of the Tremont Street woman.
Saturday
Police were called to Walnut Street auto sales, at 1:03 a.m., for a vehicle into a building with airbag deployment. There was on injury reported, but fire and building inspector were dispatched. Police arrested Nicole Marie Lenzire, 51, of 15 Winter St., Apt. 4, Peabody, She was charged with second offense drunk driving and with possession of a Class B drug.
An officer was called to 5 Holten St., Apt. 4, to document a counterfeit $100 dollar bill that had been passed.
A party from 4 Downing Road, told police, at 12:40 p.m., that someone had broken into their residence earlier today and several items were taken. They believe the break was sometime early this morning.
A real estate appraiser called police, at 8:03 p.m., from the vicinity of 41 Pine St., Apt. 43, to report a car parked outside his trailer was running with the driver passed out behind the wheel. A town truck was notified and the operator was transported to the hospital.
A caller from Connolly Terrace advised police, at 9:30 p.m., that a group of kids were causing a disturbance in the area. The kids were playing "Manhunt" in the area and all was in order.
Police were called to the vicinity of Bowen Road and Lynn Street, at 10:21 for a motor vehicle accident when a vehicle struck a pole. The light plant was notified, and a tow truck and an ambulance were requested. Police arrested Jeremy Michael Kerrins, 22, of 195 Western Ave., Lynn, and charged him with refusing to identify himself as the motor-vehicle operator, second offense drunk driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. Accompanying Kerrins in the vehicle was Rosemary Ann Martin, 54, of 4 Moon Road, Lynn. She was charged with obstruction of justice.
Sunday
Police were called to Louis road, at 2:19 a.m. for a report of loud music. They said the incident could be related to another incident at the same time, in the vicinity of Centennial and Technology drives.
A woman reported, at 2 p.m., from Preserve North Apartments, 50 Warren St., that she had witnessed a female kicking a small dog. She described the suspect as about 5'2", weighing about 350 pounds and wearing torn jeans. Her first name may have been Sarah. The officer spoke with the woman and the dog is in good health.
An employee of Brooksby Village, 100 Village Drive, reported that a threat had been left on their voice machine. The officer listened to the voicemail message, spoke with the caller and determined a language barrier had apparently caused the miscommunication, and no threats were intended.
When an 8 Walnut St. resident reported, at 8:17 p.m., that a package had been stolen, they were advised that two juveniles had stolen several packages on Saturday.
Tuesday
Police were called to Nathan's Way at 1:35 a.m., for a vehicle into a house. National Grid responded to check the gas line, the vehicle was towed and the operator, Derek W. Medina, 25, of 7 Scenic Road, Peabody, was arrested. He was charged with drunk driving and with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of narcotics.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to SoFi at Salem Station, 190 Bridge St., at 12:34 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest
An officer was called to 63 Butler St., at 6:50 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to 450 Highland Ave., at 8 p.m., after a reported larceny.
Monday
The report of a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury brought police to 190 Bridge St., at 12:35 a.m. Police arrested Linda V. Lopez, 27, of 80 Clarendon Ave., Apt. 3, Lynn. She was charged with a marked lanes violation; speeding at a rate of speed exceeding the posted limit; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and drunk driving.
An officer was sent to 136 Bridge St., at 12:54 p.m., for an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were called to 250 Washington St., at 1:19 p.m., for an assault.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to the intersection of New Derby and Washington streets, at 2:47 p.m.
Police made 12 motor-vehicle traffic stops between 3:54 and 5:17 p.m., for various infractions around multiple areas of town.
Officers were called to 135 Lafayette St., at 5:25 p.m., to end a disturbance.
A report of a larceny brought police to 12 Summer St., at 9:14 p.m.
Police responded to 190 Bridge St., at 9:24 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Officers were called to 200 Essex St., at 11:07 and to 173 Lafayette St., at 11:20 p.m., to settle two separate disturbances.
Tuesday
Officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette and Harbor streets, at 12:24 a.m., to quieten two disturbances.
At 1:20 a.m., officers were sent to 25 Front St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested Brandon John Cloran, 31, of 53 Endicott St., Apt. 1, and charged him with open and gross lewdness.
An officer was sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 11:57 a.m., to report on an incident of vandalism or graffiti.
Police were called to 29 New Derby St., at 2:38 p.m. they arrested Mohamed Djiar, 25, of 38 Harbor St., Apt.2, Salem. He was charged with trespass and with shoplifting, second offense.
Police responded to two reports of fraud or scams: 4 Mason St., at 2:40 p.m.; and 4 Larchmont Road, at 4:04 p.m.
Beverly
Monday
Two officers were sent to the intersection of 14 2 Brimbal Ave. and Sohier Road, at 5:38 p.m., for a car that drove over the embankment at the Plaza.
An officer was sent to Ellsworth Avenue at 6 p.m., for a party who fell with injuries including a broken ankle.
Police went to 54 Elliot St., at 6:05 p.m. to assist a male who fell in the lot and may be intoxicated.
An officer was sent to 100 Rantoul St., at 7:23 p.m., for youths riding bikes in the garage and causing a disturbance.
An officer was dispatched, at 11:05 p.m., to the vicinity of 55 Ober St., to disperse a group from Lynch Park.
Tuesday
Police began their daily midnight checks at 12:38 a.m., with a bar check at Jacobs Corner.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location, at 4:02 a.m., to assist a party trying to get into detox.
Two officers were directed to 140 Rantoul St., at 5:14 a.m., for a party possibly trying to get into a building.
A report of fraud and identity theft brought an officer to 5 Highland Terrace, at 9:25 a.m.
An officer was sent to Cabot Street, at 9:30 p.m., to disperse homeless parties. They were advised to stay away from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. as the park is closed at night.
Police were sent to 75 Sam Fonzo Drive, at 10:54 a.m., to stand by while they terminate an employee.
A 2-car hit-and-run accident with property damage brought police to 20 Cabot St., at 12:36 p.m.
A woman accosted on the street, at 3:08 p.m., in the vicinity of 151 Rantoul, asked to speak with an officer.
Marblehead
Sunday
An officer was sent to Mugford Street. at 2:20 p.m., for fraudulent activity.
Police made property checks in three areas between 9 and 10:15 p.m. — in the area of Phillips Street, Gerry Street and Ocean Ave., between 9 and 10:15 p.m.
An officer was sent to Washington Street, at 11:12 p.m., after a resident received threats.
Monday
Police were sent to Frost Lane, at 9 and to Bubier Road, at 9:15, to assist citizens with different issues.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Barnard Street and Atlantic Avenue, at 1:50 p.m., for a motor-vehicle crash. The driver was cited for an unknown offense and one party was transported to an area hospital. One vehicle was towed.
Police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Atlantic and Seaview avenues and another at Atlantic Avenue, at 6 and 6:48 p.m., respectively. Each operator was given a verbal warning.
Police were sent to Reed Street, at 11:28 p.m., to end a disturbance.