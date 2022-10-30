PeabodyThursday
A vehicle was cited, at 2:04 a.m., for parking on the sidewalk in the vicinity of 42 Fulton St.
Police were sent to 153 Newbury St., at 5 a.m., after a caller reported two males, one wearing a green hoodie, trying to get into cars on the lot.
A woman reported, at 7:44 a.m., she had loaned her vehicle to another woman and has not heard from her since. She said she believes her vehicle to be located at 2 Tremont St. Police reported the vehicle was not there, however, and notified Beverly police.
An employee of Ulta Beauty at the North Shore Mall reported at 1:38 p.m., that a shoplifting had occurred within the past 15 minutes. They said a slender male, about 50, with dark hair and a mask, stole merchandise valued at about $1,900. The same male is suspected of a theft from the store’s Everett location in mid-October. The officer reached out to Shaw’s for camera footage.
A case of unemployment fraud brought police to King Street, at 3:45 p.m.
The owner reported, at 5:33 p.m., that his bicycle had just been stolen from McDonald’s and was believed headed toward Salem. The bike was described as a red, white and blue Big Flyer with a red front tire and a black rear tire.
Police were sent to the location of Fedex/Kinko’s. 240 Andover St., at 6:41 p.m., for a vehicle into the building without injuries. The vehicle was towed, the building inspector was on scene, and arrangements were being made for a board-up company.
A 26-year-old Salem resident was summoned to court for operating a motor-vehicle on a suspended license after being stopped, at 6:43 p.m., near the intersection of Elm Street and Elm Place.
A 21-year-old Salem resident was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for speeding in violation of special regulations, after being stopped at 7:21 p.m., in the vicinity of 247-249 Newbury St.
Police were called to Preserve North Apartments, 16 Crowninshield St., after a caller reported a stolen Chromebook. He said he placed his school-issued Chromebook down in the lobby, walked away for a moment, and when he returned it was gone. The officer will contact the property manager concerning possible camera coverage.
A person reported, at 10:45 p.m., from 6 Fountain St., that they had been defrauded in a Venmo transaction. The caller was advised to close his Snapchat account.
Salem
Thursday
Police went to the intersection of Bridge and Ash streets, at 9:27 a.m., on a parking complaint.
Police stopped 12 vehicles on routine motor vehicle traffic stops across town between 9:35 and 10:31 a.m.
Officers responded to 155 Washington St., at 10:44 a.m. for a motor vehicle hit-and-run accident.
A 27 Silver St. resident reported having been threatened, at 11:50 a.m.
Police were called to 18 Clark Ave., at 3:24 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a suspicious person and or motor vehicle brought police to 319 Highland Ave., at 3:30 p.m.
Officers were sent to 37 Bridge St., at 3:49 p.m., to end a dispute.
Police were called to 2 Brentwood Ave., at 4:59 p.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Officers were sent to 10 Arthur St., at 7:17 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident.
Police were called to 73 Lafayette St., at 9:09 p.m., to check out a commercial alarm.
Officers went to the vicinity of 282 Derby St., at 10:42 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Friday
Officers were sent to 90 Lafayette St., at 5:24 a.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
The report of a previous assault brought police to 12 Hanson St., at 8:17 a.m.
Two missing juveniles were reported, one at 12:23 p.m., from 2 Hillside Ave., and the other at 12:39 p.m., from 45 Congress St.
A missing adult was reported missing at 2:57 p.m. from 106 Leach St.
A noise complaint brought officers to 164 Essex St., at 3:44 p.m.,
Police were called to 40R Highland Ave., at 4:25 p.m., for a larceny.
Beverly
Thursday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 25 Ashton St., at 5:33 p.m. for a loud truck causing neighbors to complain.
Two officers and an ambulance responded, at 5:45 p.m. to Beckford Street for a bleeding male on the ground.
At 6:09 p.m., police were sent to 15 River St., to assist a female with a court order.
Reports of a customer yelling in a store brought police to 71 Dodge St., at 7:07 p.m.
Officers were called to 13 Pine Road, at 7:11 p.m., for an unknown male on the property.
Reports of several young girls banging on windows brought police to the vicinity 54 Elliott St., at 8:05 p.m.
Police and an ambulance were called to Rantoul Street, at 8:18 p.m., for a man down on the third floor of the garage.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 4 Holly Lane, at 11:09 p.m., for loud Halloween music violating city noise ordinances.
Friday
Officers were called to the vicinity of 20 Pond St., at 1:19 a.m., for a drunken male causing a disturbance.
Two officers were sent to 10 Enon St., at 1:43 a.m., for loud music coming from the apartment.
Police were sent to 245 Cabot St., at 8:37 a.m., where they arrested a 24-year-old female on an outstanding warrant.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 441 Essex St., at 8:38 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries.
Two officers and a detective were sent to 62 Story Ave., at 8:58 a.m., to assist the Fire Department with an investigation.
Officers were sent to 123 Bow St., at 9:21 a.m., to check the well-being of a person who did not show up for an appointment.
Police were sent to 91 Herrick St., at 1:10 p.m., for a possible motor-vehicle theft.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Home Street address for a suicidal/homicidal female.
At 4:48 p.m., police and ambulance were called to Ober Street, for a possible overdose.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Herrick Street and Sohier Road, at 5:40 p.m., to look for a drunken female with head injury who had left the emergency room.
An ambulance was sent to Meadow Road, at 9:48 p.m, for a 65-year-old who fell down the stairs.
Four patrolmen and an ambulance went to the vicinity of McKay and Balch streets, at 11:52 p.m., for a motor vehicle-accident involving drugs or alcohol. Police arrested Brian Hurley, 58, of 2 Duck Pond Road, and charged him with drunken driving. Hurley was additionally charged with a marked lanes violation and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Saturday
Officers went to the intersection of Herrick and Heather streets, at 1:59 a.m., to assist a mother with her daughter.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of 30 Enon St., at 10:29 a.m., for a two-car accident with property damage but no reported injuries.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to 502 Manor Road, at 11 a.m., to check the well-being of an elderly female.
Police were sent to a Water Street address, at 12:28 p.m., for a man down on his balcony.
Reports of a possible fire brought two officers to 132 Dodge St., at 12:40 p.m.
An officer went to 35 Park St., at 2:27 p.m., to speak with a woman about a possible larceny or purse-snatching.
Three officers, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Essex and Cole streets, at 6:23 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and property damage..
A two car accident brought police, fire and ambulance to the intersection of Cabot and Federal streets, at 7:57 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible property-damage.
Two officers were called to the vicinity of 6 Beverly Commons Drive, at 8:51 p.m., for youths throwing rocks at windows.
At 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to 14 Colgate Road to check for a possible underage party.
Police were sent to 10 Park St., at 10:33 p.m., to assist a bus driver requesting assistance with disorderly conduct.
Officers were sent to 62 Story Ave., at 10:49 p.m, for a loud house party causing a disturbance in Apt. 62.
Police were sent to 60 Story Ave., at 11:10 p.m., for a female who was assaulted.
Sunday
Police were sent to 512 Elliott St., at 12:25 a.m., for a loud house party disturbing the peace.
Officers went to 23 Bennett St., at 1:10 a.m., to speak with people violating the city noise ordinance as they worked on a car.
Police were sent to a Bridge St., at 12:29 p.m., for an unattended death.
At 2:28 p.m., police were sent to 23 Gage St. to speak with a male who was throwing things out a window.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was called to 75 High St., at 4:38 p.m., for disorderly kids on bikes
An officer was sent to a Peach Tree Lane address, at 6:50 p.m., for an out-of-control 17-year-old.
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of the Locust/Poplar street intersection for an erratic driver, driving too slowly and swerving.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to the vicinity of Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road.
A motor-vehicle accident with possible injury brought police to the intersection of Appleton and Water streets, at 5:19 p.m.
A report of possible drug activity brought police to the Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 6:15 p.m.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Stop & Shop, 301 Newbury St., at 7:18 p.m., for a case of road rage.
Police were sent to the intersection of Poplar and Locust streets, at 11:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Saturday
An ambulance was sent to 42 Putnam Lane, at 10:16 a.m., in response to a medical alarm activation. The party was transported to a local hospital.
An officer was called to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 1:27 p.m., to report on a lost wallet.
Police were sent to the intersection of Locust and Poplar streets, at 2:24 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.