PeabodyWednesdayPolice responded to 37 Driscoll St., at 4:42 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with injuries after the vehicle rolled over. The operator was transported to Salem hospital with undetermined injuries and the vehicle was towed.
An employee of Arrington Towing called police, at 5:26 p.m., to report that a woman whose vehicle was towed after an incident on Saturday was causing a disturbance. She told the employee she was COVID-19 positive and threatened to cough on them.
A MacArthur Road caller reported, at 6:57 p.m., a recurring banging sound outside her house about every five minutes and it had been going on for more than 30 minutes. She was uncertain which side of the house it was coming from or what could be causing the sound. The officer found the wind had blown a door open and it was banging against the railing. All was in order.
Thursday
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Lowell Street and Priscilla Lane, at 7:49 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Both operators refused treatment or transport, but both vehicles had to be towed. One female was given a ride to the mall for her job.
A person walked into the station, at 12:04 p.m. to turn over a ring from a previous case. The other person involved will be notified to pick it up.
Marblehead
WednesdayA driver was stopped at 7:10 a.m., at the intersection of Pleasant and Gerry streets and cited for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop.
Officers went to the intersection of Pleasant Street and Ocean Avenue at 8:26 a.m., to investigate a traffic signal that had been hit.
A caller from Riverside Drive reported, at 10:13 a.m., that their Christmas lights had been vandalized.
Two officers responded to Broughton Road, at 10:23 a.m., to investigate a dispute between neighbors.
A West Shore Drive caller reported an “Amazon text fraud at 2 p.m.”
Police were called to the intersection of Leggs Hill Road and Tedesco Street at 6:31 p.m., to assist a citizen.
Police were sent to Pleasant Street, at 6:46 p.m., for an impaired driver.
At 6:48 p.m., they were sent to Lafayette and Dow streets for a minor motor-vehicle accident.
A motor vehicle crash brought officers to a Pleasant Street location. There were no details.
A vehicle was stopped at 9:32 p.m., at the intersection of Smith Street and Atlantic Avenue, and the operator was given a verbal warning.
Officers were sent to a Prospect Street address, at 11:15 p.m., where they took a report on a case of larceny/forgery/or fraud.
BeverlyWednesdayPolice, fire and ambulance went to the intersection of Cabot and Lyman streets, at 6:39 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to an Essex Street location, just before 9 p.m., for the report of a medical unknown — a man was down on the sidewalk.
An officer was sent to 55 Ober St., at 9:52 p.m., to disperse a group doing donuts in the parking lot.
ThursdayTwo patrolmen were sent to 122 Bridge St., at 11:20 a.m., for a landlord-tenant dispute and a woman yelling in the apartment.
Police were called to 19 Bennett St., at 12:13 p.m., for another fight/disturbance at this location.
Three officers were dispatched to a Rantoul Street location, at 1:30 p.m., to serve a section 12.
Police made four overdose follow-up calls with outreach workers between 1:40 and 1:45 p.m.
Police responded to 17 Blaine Ave., at 2:33 p.m., for packages stolen from the mail.
SalemWednesdayOfficers were called to 28 Norman St., at 5:06 p.m., for an unknown problem.
Police were called to 37 Winter Island Road, at 5:54 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
Officers were called to 295 Derby St., at 6 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Some 20 minutes later, they were called to 252 Bridge St., to settle another disturbance.
Officers were sent to 109 Bridge St., at 8:30 p.m,., for a shoplifting.
ThursdayA commercial alarm brought police to 94 Wharf St.,. at 1:12 a.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of 211 Lafayette St., in front of the Saltonstall School, at 8 a.m., for an accident involving a motor-vehicle and a pedestrian. After interviewing both parties, police determined that the operator, driving along Lafayette Street, failed to see the pedestrian as they were crossing in the crosswalk. The snow had not been completely cleared from vehicle’s windshield, leaving the operator with a limited field of vision and he collided, at a slow speed, with the pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Beverly Hospital with undetermined, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for a crosswalk violation and for unsafe operation — a snow-obscured windshield — of his vehicle
Police were sent to 77 Linden St., at 9:30 a.m., to keep the peace at a private repossession tow.
At 10:20 a.m., a shoplifting brought police to 200 Essex St.
The report of a suspicious item brought police to 128 Margin St., at 11:03 a.m.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Savoy Road and Lafayette Street at 11:24 a.m., for a parking complaint.
An officer was sent to 278 Derby St., at 11:54 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 12 First St., at 12:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 323 Highland Ave., at 12:52 p.m.
Police were sent to 72 Hathorne St., at 2:22 p.m., to look into the report of a fraud or a scam.
An officer was sent to 100 North St., at 2:51 p.m., for a parking complaint.
Officers responded to 12 Mount Vernon St., at 2:55 p.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Officers were sent to 73 Lafayette St., at 3:29 p.m., for a commercial alarm.