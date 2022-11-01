PeabodyMonday
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:36 a.m. at the intersection of Lowell Street and Jennifer Lane and summoned the operator, a 27-year-old Peabody man to court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle on a revoked registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. His vehicle was towed.
A 46-year-old Peabody man was transported to an area hospital, at 12:48 a.m. after his vehicle rolled over on Caller Street. He was summoned to court for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
An Esquire Drive woman advised police, at 8:45 a.m., that there were footprints on her back deck this morning.
Patrolmen and CID responded at 10:21 a.m. to the Auto Factory, 288 Newbury St., for an overnight break and entry.
Police stopped a vehicle in the vicinity of 255 Andover St., at 11:07 a.m., and took one female into custody. Radaisa Cruz, 32, of 134 Fayette St., Apt. 2, Lynn, was arrested and taken to the station where she was charged with an other-department warrant, then transported to Peabody District Court.
Police were called to 120 Foster St., Apt. 4, after the investigation of an incident Saturday resulted in the arrest of Paul Fessenden, 33, of the above address. Fessenden was charged with assault to rape; assault and battery; assault and battery with a deadly weapon (a wooden stick); strangulation or suffocation; and threatening to commit a crime.
A Heath Road caller reported, at 1:29 p.m., he was scammed out of $200.
Police were sent to Dunkin Donuts, 124 Newbury St., at 1:30 p.m., after one employee reported she had just been assaulted by another. She was checked out by EMS and refused treatment. Neither party wished to press charges.
A caller reported at 3:29 p.m., from the vicinity of St. Adelaide’s Parish Center, 712 Lowell St., that a blue Ford pickup was driving aggressively after her after she wouldn’t let him out of the parking lot. He was last seen going east on Lowell Street.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:48 a.m., in the vicinity of 11 Lynnfield St., and arrested the operator, Brandon Allen Randone, 30, of 201 Thorndike St., Apt. 3-22, Lowell. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and on an outstanding other-department warrant. His vehicle was towed.
Beverly
Monday
An officer was sent to 101 Rantoul St., at 4:02 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Two officers went to 55 Dodge St., at 4:31 p.m., for a party trying to pass a fake check and/or ID. Police arrested David Ale Deleon Nivar, 18, if 6 Glendale St., Dorchester. He was charged with identity fraud, forging a credit card and receiving stolen property.
A possible mental health issue brought two patrolmen and an ambulance to 295 Cabot St.
Four officers went to Dolloff Avenue, at 7:56 p.m., to assist in locating two juveniles.
A cruiser was sent to 72 Cherry Hill Drive, at 8:23 p.m., to disperse a group of cars.
Two officers, police and fire responded, at 9 p.m., to Northridge Road for an unresponsive elderly female.
Three officers were sent to Cabot Street at the Salem line, at 9:45 p.m. to assist Salem police with Halloween traffic at the bridge.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 471 Cabot St., at 5:38 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage. The vehicle had struck a deer.
An officer was called to 59 Hull St., at 10:34 p.m., to report on two cars broken into overnight.
Police were called to the vicinity of 184 Bridge St., at 11:07 a.m., for a dirt bike being ridden erratically. The party evaded capture, but his identity is now known to police and he will be charged with 10 different related violations when he is arrested.
Three officers were sent to 16 Hilltop Drive, at 1:51 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace.
A Paramatta Road resident called police, sat 2:09 p.m., to report a suspicious phone call from The Trevor Project.
Danvers
Sunday
Police were called to 466 Newbury St., at 4:46 p.m., for a well-being check. They apprehended a 36-year-old Danvers woman and placed her into protective custody.
Police went to 134 High St., at 6:11 p.m., to tone down a loud party.
Police were sent to 20 Bates St., at 9:27 p.m., after a resident reported being threatened.
Monday
A party reported only one missing motor-vehicle license plate, Mass. P18085, at 11:26 a.m., from the vicinity of 199 Newbury St.
Marblehead
Monday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Village St., at 10:24 a.m., for a well-being check.
Police, fire and two ambulance were dispatched to Farrell Court at 12:36 p.m., for a well-being check.
Three officers responded, at 5:52 p.m., to Lynn Shore Drive, then, at 6:11 p.m., to Puritan Road for a motor-vehicle accident.
Police and ambulance were called to Puritan Road, at 7:47 p.m., to provide a lift assist.
Two officers were sent to an Atlantic Avenue address, at 8:45 p.m., on a general complaint.
A fire truck, an ambulance and six officers were dispatched to Pleasant Street, at 10:46 p.m., to end a disturbance.
Police were sent to Rizzo’s Pizza on North Main St., at 11 and again at 11:35 p.m. for a loud motor. They were cleaning the stove hood.
Middleton
Oct. 21
Police and fire were sent to the intersection of Maple and King streets, at 10:50 a.m., for power wires taken down by a truck. The electricity department was notified.
Police were sent to the area of South Main Street to the Danvers line for the report of fireworks, but nothing was found.
Oct. 22
Police were sent to Old Haswell Park Road, at 8 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were sent to Middleton Family Medicine, South Main St., at 9:45 a.m., for a disturbance. They arrested Zachary Gene Sullivan, 28, of 101 Patten Road, Tewksbury, and charged him with threatening to commit a crime and with disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to a Central Street address, at 8:54 p.m., for a disturbance. After a brief investigation, they arrested Mark Moran and Julia Ann Kanter, both 31, of Middleton. Moran was charged with drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a warrant arrest; and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. Kanter was charged with disorderly conduct and with interfering with a police officer.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 10 Lynch St., at 9:40 a.m., to investigate a case of harassment.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 9:44 a.m., in a routine traffic stop, and arrested the operator, Eric Jon Cassie, 61, of P.O. Box 801, Salem, and charged him with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
A past assault brought police to the Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at 1:31 p.m.
Police who were sent to Harbor St., at 4:51 p.m., to check a suspicious person or motor vehicle, arrested Yan Carlos Castillo Rosario, 18, of 13 Pingree St., Apt. 2, Salem, and charged him with resisting arrest.
Police, sent to 282 Derby St., at 5:50 p.m., to stop a disturbance at a liquor establishment, arrested Steven Glenn Vincere, 54 Date Palm Blvd., Point Richey, Florida, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Officers responded to 85 Essex St., at 6:28 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run. After a short investigation, they arrested Sharon A. O’Connell, 69, of 11 Freeman Road, Salem., She was charged with leaving the scene of a property-damage accident; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and with drunken driving.
An officer was sent to the intersection of North and Federal streets, at 6:56 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with a bicyclist or a pedestrian.
Reports of a break-and-entry in progress brought police to 117 Lafayette St., at 7:20 p.m., where they arrested Larry Ellise Pleas, 67, of that address and charged him with assault by a deadly weapon.
Another larceny report brought police to the vicinity of Washington Square West at 7:54 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Georges Etienne, 28, of 440 Norfolk St., Apt. 1, Boston, and charged him with vandalizing property.
Two larcenies were logged for South Washington Square, one at 8:27 and the other at 8:35 p.m. The log did not indicate whether they were related.
Police picked up an inebriated party at 8:46 p.m., in the vicinity of 247 Essex St., and placed him into protective custody.
Reports of a disturbance at a liquor establishment brought officers to 247 Essex St., at 10:37 p.m.
Tuesday
Police went to 37 Bridge St., at 12:15 a.m., for a larceny.
Officers were called to 4 Canal St., at 1:09 a.m., for an assault in progress.
A disturbance at a liquor establishment brought police to 247 Essex St., at 1:46 a.m.
At 9:34 a.m. officers were sent to 123 Federal St., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. They arrested James Michael Deming, 37, of 175 Clare Ave., Apt A5, Hyde Park. He was charged with attempting to commit a crime; violation of a municipal ordinance or bylaw; possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute; and possession of a Class A drug.
The report of an assault in the past brought police to 7 Loring Hills Ave., at 1:44 p.m.
An officer was sent to 13 Foster St., at 3:04 p.m., to report on a fraud or a scam.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 155 Washington St., at 10:57 a.m.