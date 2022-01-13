PeabodyWednesdayAn officer responded to Peabody Market, 36 Foster St., at 1:10 p.m. for a suspicious red vehicle with a female operator idling in the parking lot. The female was trying to deal with a hand laceration and the officer provided her with a Band-Aid.
A female reported, at 3:15 p.m., from Citizens Inn, 42 Washington St., that someone went through her packages and one was missing. She was refunded the price of the lost item.
Police were sent to the intersection of Caller and Walnut streets for a three-car accident without injuries, and no vehicles were towed.
A caller reported at 6:50 p.m., that a resident at 252 Newbury St., was breathing but non-responsive. An ambulance was dispatched, and the party was transported to Salem Hospital.
A Donna Street man called at 9:57 p.m., to report he thought his wife was having a stroke. The Fire Department reported the wife was not having a stroke. She was intoxicated.
ThursdayA caller reported from the vicinity of 76 Tremont St., that there had been a motor-vehicle accident and a possible fight between operators. The vehicles and operators left before police arrived.,
Police were dispatched to the intersection of County and Lynn streets, at 6:33 a.m., for a two-car accident. Both vehicles were towed and one operator, a 30-year-old Lynn woman was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor-vehicle.
DanversWednesdayPolice were called to the intersection of Locust and Poplar streets, at 7:08 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. Operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
A MacArthur Boulevard resident called police, at 8:05 p.m., to complain about drones flying near their house.
ThursdayPolice responded to a location on 128N for a possible motor-vehicle accident. There was a minor accident but no injuries.
Police were sent to Family Dollar, 20 Archmeadow Drive, about 2:45 p.m. for a female shoplifter.
Beverly
WednesdayPolice were sent to a Blaine Avenue address, at 4:55 p.m. to check the well-being of a girl with a history of seizures.
An ambulance was dispatched to a Rantoul Street address for an unresponsive female as a result of a medical overdose.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 941 Hale St., at 9:17 p.m., for a truck vs. deer accident. No report was filed.
A reported package theft brought police to 15 Beckford St., at 9:25 p.m.
ThursdayPolice were called to a Bass River Road home, at 7:47 a.m., for a believed break-and-entry to a residence. A motor-vehicle was stolen.
Police responded, at 8:14 a.m., to the intersection of Cabot Street and County Way Extension, for a disturbance and possible road rage. Motor vehicle operators were arguing with the detail officer.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 24 Gardner St., at 8:25 a.m., for a kitchen fire.
An officer was sent to Kittredge Street, at 10:55 a.m., for kids throwing ice at a house.
A Broughton Drive resident reported, at 11:37 a.m., that a motor-vehicle was broken into and items stolen.
Police responded, at 1:15 p.m., to 32 Essex St., for an unwanted guest engaging in possible drug activity.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Dodge Street and Salem Road, at 4 p.m., for a two-motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
Police were called to the vicinity of 428 Rantoul St., at 2:10 p.m., for a female who had been in a car for 6-plus hours.
SalemWednesdayPolice responded to 227 Highland Ave., at 3:40 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 36 Federal St., at 3:55 p.m.
Officers were called to 311 Highland Ave., at 4:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
An officer was called to 8 Smith St., at 5:45 p.m., on a juvenile issue.
Police were called to 16 Cloutman St., at 7:15 p.m., on a civil issue.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 205 Highland Ave., at 8:10 p.m.
Police went to 1 Ropes St., at 10:25 p.m., on a noise complaint.
ThursdayPolice were called to a First Street address at 5:30 a.m., after a resident reported they had received threats.
At 7:25 a.m., officers were sent to 20 Cloverdale Ave., to quiet a disturbance.
Officers were sent to 3 Pleasant St. at 10:18 and to 19 Shore Ave., at 10:21 a.m. on separate well-being checks.
Police were dispatched, at 10:34 a.m., to a North Street location for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The presence of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 93 Washington St., at 11:30 a.m.
An officer was sent to 18 Foster St., just before noon, to keep the peace.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 2 Commercial St., at 1:10 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 1 Pioneer Terrace at 1:47 p.m. to investigate a motor-vehicle hit-and and-run.
A report of new vandalism and/or graffiti brought officers to 8 Hersey St., at 1:55 p.m.
Police responded to the intersection of North and Dearborn streets, at 3:03 and to 97 Bridge St., at 3:25 p.m., for separate motor-vehicle accidents without injuries.
Officers were sent to 7 Traders way, at 4:30 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
MarbleheadWednesdayA motor-vehicle crash on Broughton Road was reported at 11:22 a.m.
An ambulance and a fire truck were dispatched to a Sunset Road location, at 2:55 p.m. for a party with a leg laceration They were transported to an area hospital.
Police were sent to a Pleasant Street location at 4:55 p.m., for a disturbance.