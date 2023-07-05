Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to 21 Batchelder Ave., at 12:09 a.m., for a loud party in the backyard. The music was turned down for the night.
Police and a wrecker were called to the vicinity of Main Street Discount Liquor, 115 Main St., at 12:32 a.m., after it struck a coyote and was disabled. Todisco took possession of the vehicle.
A caller reported, at 11:57 a.m., from the intersection of Princeton Street and Colby Road of an Infiniti sedan with heavy front-end passenger side damage left unoccupied in the middle of the intersection. Officer spoke with the residents and reviewed Ring camera footage. They determined the accident occurred at approximately 6 a.m. and the vehicle appears to have been owner-operated. The vehicle was towed, and police will reach out to the operator and document the incident.
A caller reported from home, at 12:16 p.m., from Giovanni’s Roast Beef & Pizza, that, some 20-25 minutes earlier, a male party in the parking lot, who was operating a white Lexus, had threatened to put a bullet in his head. No firearm was brandished, but the party walked back to his vehicle as if to get one. The officer was going to document and check the plaza for video surveillance.
A Walnut Street caller reported, at 2:40 p.m., that he had let a “friend” stay with him for the night and discovered, after she left, she had stolen $1,100 from him. The caller was not at home at the time of the call and will call back when he returns.
An officer was called to a Fairview Avenue residence at 7:45 p.m., for an altercation between parents after the caller attempted to address another kid’s inappropriate behavior at the playground. The caller said the kids were teasing one of her kids, and when she went to address the behavior with that child’s parents, they were asked to get off the property. The parties have left the area and peace has been restored.
Police were sent to 3 Caller St., at 10:16 p.m., for a fight in progress. Police reported it was an argument between neighbors and they were advised to keep their distance for the evening.
At 10:55 p.m., police were sent to 16 Birch St., for a past break and entry. The resident reported their back door had been pried open. CID was called for photos.
The last of 23 fireworks complaints since 5 p.m., a report of people shooting off fireworks from the fields behind Bishop Fenwick High School, 99 Margin St., was called in to the station, at 11:56 p.m. The area was checked, but the parties had left.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to 1 Loring Ave., at 12:04 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or a motor vehicle.
Reports of a dispute brought police to 4 First St., at 2:57 a.m. An arrest was made, but no details were made available.
Police responded to 106 Loring Ave., at 5:29 a.m., for the report of a fight.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 27 Laurel Ave., at 10:43 a.m.
Another scam was reported. at 11:16 a.m., at 7 Trader’s way.
An officer was sent to 70 Bridge St., at 2:34 p.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run
Police responded to the Lafayette Hotel, 116 Lafayette St., at 2:48 p.m., for a larceny, and to Walmart, 450 Highland Ave., at 4:29 p.m., for another larceny.
The first fireworks complaint was called in for Nursery Avenue, at 5:33 p.m. Another 11 were called in by midnight
An officer was sent to 2 Lowell St., at 9:40 p.m., to investigate a charge of harassment.
Police arrested a 33 year-old Roslyn, Virginia, man at 9:41 p.m., at the police station, on an outstanding warrant.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to the intersection of
Webb and Collins streets, at 9:59 p.m.
Officers were sent to 91 Lafayette St., at 10:11 p.m., for an undesirable or an unwanted guest.
Police were sent to 21 Palmer St., at 11:58 p.m., on a fireworks complaint.
Tuesday
At 10:10 a.m., police were sent to 31 Salem St., for a past break and entry.
Police were called to 8 Heritage Drive, at 3:46 p.m., to end a dispute.
Beverly
Monday
The report of a past assault and threats to kill brought police to 32 Broadway at 6:04 p.m.
At 8:40 p.m., police were sent to Scenna Road, for a possible fight.
Two officers were sent to 14 Enon St., at 10:32 p.m., on complaints about a nearby hour-long fireworks display.
Tuesday
Police began their midnight check of buildings, facilities and properties with a 12:10 a.m. check of City Hall.
Two officers went to 16 Bow St., at 1:08 a.m., to speak with a resident who had been receiving threatening phone calls.
An officer was sent to 8 Tozer Road, at 6:01 a.m., to speak with a person who had been getting threatening phone calls.
The lieutenant was sent to 39 West St., at 7:09 a.m., for a white pickup truck shooting off fireworks.
Three officers were sent to Thompson Road, at 12:17 p.m., for an ex-boyfriend arguing with a female and causing a disturbance.
The theft of a bicycle brought an officer to 112 Sohier Road, at 1:26 p.m.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Sohier Road, at 7:20 p.m., for a possible heart attack.
Two cruisers were sent to 32 Essex St., for reports of homeless people harassing kids on bikes.
Officers were sent to 100 Rantoul St., at 8:48 p.m. for kids lighting fireworks on the roof.
At 9:03 p.m. police went to 7 Wedgemere Road, on a fireworks complaint: Fireworks had landed on a resident’s roof.
At 9:35 p.m., two cruisers responded to 28 Guild St., for neighbors arguing over fireworks.
A fight in the parking lot brought police to the intersection of Chapman and Bow streets, at 9:54 p.m. Police arrested Raquel Salerno, 32, of 16 Bow St., Beverly. She was charged with disturbing the peace and with resisting arrest.
Officers were sent to 35 Kelleher Road, at 10:16 p.m., to check on a sick elderly man.
Police were sent to 8 Jenness St., at 11:03 p.m., on a fireworks complaint. Fireworks had been thrown at the residence.
A disturbance at 278 Rantoul St., brought officers to Jacobs Corner, at 11:40 p.m. to escort a disorderly male party out of the restaurant.
Wednesday
Officers were called to 101 Rantoul St., at 12:14 a.m. for a drunken male in the lobby.
Police were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Edwards streets, at 6:21 a.m., for a hit-and-run accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to 23 MIll St., at 10:39 a.m., to report on mattresses that had been dumped on the property.
An officer was sent to the Public Library, at 11:10 a.m., to move homeless parties away from the library story hour.
An officer, firefighters and an ambulance were sent to Dodge Street, at 11:22 a.m., to assist an elderly man who had fallen and had an arm injury.
An officer was called to 9 Mill St., at 12:03 p.m., to speak with a party who had been getting death threats.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Baker Avenue and Pickett Street, at 12:12 p.m. for a male party with a serious leg injury.
The reported theft of a motorcycle brought an officer to 175 Elliott St., to report on the theft.
Two officers were sent to 88 Northridge Road, at 1:41 p.m., to recover stolen property.
An officer went to 7 Mason St., at 2:24 p.m., to report on a fraudulent unemployment benefits scheme.
Danvers Sunday Police were sent to Planet Fitness, 20 Archmeadow Drive, at 6:13 p.m., for an unwanted guest, an irate customer. Police went to the vicinity of Taco Bell, 186 Endicott St., at 8:46 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. Police were sent to the vicinity of Danvers Indoor Sports, 150B Andover St., at 10:38 p.m., for an auto fire. After investigating the situation, they arrested a juvenile, but no more information was available. Monday The theft of a bicycle brought an officer to 34 Bay Terrace, at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday A false alarm brought police to the Danvers Senior Center at 5:41 p.m. Medical aid was dispatched to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., at 5:58 p.m., for an unconscious party thought to have overdosed. Officers were sent to 3 Rowell Road, at 9 p.m., for parties setting off a large amount of fireworks. Police went to 31 Bradstreet Ave., at 9:48 p.m. to check reports of underage drinking. Wednesday Police were sent to 96 Wenham St., at 1:24 a.m., for a loud party disturbing the peace. Officers were sent back to 96 Wenham St., at 2:37 a.m. for a well-being check prompted by concerns about underage drinking. The group was dispersed, but police returned at 4:38 a.m., as the party had resumed and was disturbing the neighbors. The group was dispersed again. A burning forklift brought police and fire to Lansing Building Products, 125 Water St., at 6:38 a.m. The report of a vehicle stolen overnight brought police to 10223 Bay Drive at 9:56 a.m. Police were sent to 80 High St., at 10:54 a.m., where they arrested a 45 year-old 67 Locust St., Danvers resident on a warrant. An officer was sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 11:56 a.m. for kids alone in a vehicle, apparently in distress. At 1:25 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Burley Street and Sherwood Ave., for a motor vehicle collision with a utility pole, with airbag deployment and possible injury. Marblehead Sunday Four officers responded to Captains Walk Lane at 3:03 a.m., to Bradlee Road at 3:21 and to Pilgrim Road, at 3:21 and again at 3:41 a.m., to assist a citizen. Three officers and a fire truck responded to Bradford Court, at 3:35 a.m., for a fire alarm. Services rendered. An officer stopped three vehicles, two on Ocean Avenue, and one on Pleasant Street, between 4:38 and 5:18 p.m., and issued a citation to each driver. A report of annoying phone calls brought an officer to Gerry St., at 5:28 p.m. Police finished the day with 7 property checks: On Pleasant Street, Front Street, Wyman Road, Washington Street, two on Ocean Avenue, Turner Road and Stramski Way. Monday Officers were sent to Sewall Street, at 8:56 a.m., to report on vandalism. A larceny, forgery or fraud brought police to Farrell Court at 12:36 p.m., and another to Nicholson Street, at 3:17 p.m
An officer and Engine 1 were sent to Widger Road, at 5:26 p.m., for a minor fire.
Police were sent to Nanepashemet Street, at 8:18 p.m. where they restored peace after a fireworks complaint..
Three officers were sent to Gregory Street, at 10:32 p.m., to report on a motor-vehicle crash.
Three officers responded, at 10:50 p.m., to a State Street location, to report on an assault.
Tuesday
Police were called to Commercial Street at 1:38 a.m., to report on an assault.
An office investigated a case of vandalism at 10:59 a.m., on Washington Street.
Two officers responded to the intersection of Lafayette and Martin streets, at 2:25 p.m.
Two officers were sent to a Beacon Street location, at 3:35 p.m., for trespassers.
Three officers, including a cycle unit, responded, at 5:45 p.m., to the intersection of Tucker Street and Washington Square to report on a motor-vehicle crash.
Three officers and an ambulance responded, at 9:01 p.m., to the intersection of Washington and Bassett streets to assist a citizen who was transported to an area hospital.
A detective and seven officers responded to Ocean Avenue, at 11:05 p.m., for a disturbance.