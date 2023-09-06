230907-news-coplogs
Salem News Police Logs
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were advised at 7:43 a.m. that a juvenile female was missing. A BOLO was given out at roll call and she was entered into the NCIC missing persons log. She was located later and removed from NCIC.
A 71 Northend St. resident reported at 8 a.m. that several packages were taken from her porch last week.
Police were called to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 9:24 a.m., after loss prevention called to report that a male wearing a white or grey shirt, black shorts and wearing a blue backpack was confronting customers and asking them for money. An officer spoke with the male as he was leaving the property. The 32-year-old Boston Street, Salem, male was issued a notice of trespass and will be summoned to court to court for threatening to commit a crime.
Police responded to the vicinity of 33 Centennial Drive and Summit St. at 11:28 a.m., for a single car crash. The vehicle was towed, and the operator was waiting in a taxi to be transported home when the officer arrived. The officer will file a file a notice of immediate threat and will document the case.
A party notified police at 12:30 p.m. that he had been unable to cash a check for a vehicle he had sold. The officer will document and follow.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Covenant Christian Academy, 83 Pine St., at 2:10 p.m., for a player who had passed out during a game. He was conscious when the ambulance arrived and was transported to Salem Hospital. His mother was notified.
An ambulance was called at 4:32 p.m. to Thorndike Gardens, 101 Brooksby Village Drive, for a resident with altered mental status. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
The Salem Country Club, 133 Forest St., notified police at 6:58 p.m. of a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A wallet was reported stolen from a restroom at the Northshore Mall at 7:17 p.m., but the item was located.
Police were sent to Logan Express, 91 Essex Center Drive at 7:28 p.m. after a caller reported 4 youths, 11 to 16 years of age, locked two patrons in and threw dirty toilet paper and excrement around. The officer was unable to find the kids, but no damage was done.
Police were sent to the intersection of Margin Street and North Shore Avenue at 10:58 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with a utility pole. A med flight was called to transport the operator, a 47-year-old Harris St., Peabody, man to Mass General Hospital. He will be summoned to court on two counts of possession of a Class B drug. His vehicle was towed.
Police were called to the Peabody Coffee House, 59 Walnut St., at 11:20 p.m., after a caller reported a person who had been trespassed and was on scene was making a mess of the place.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to Motor Worx, 197 Newbury St., #3, at 5:08 p.m., to investigate a break-and-entry to the business.
Police were called back to Motor Worx, 197 Newbury St. at 7:20 p.m., for stolen motor vehicle, Mass. # 7X7701
Officers were sent to Highlands School, 190 Hobart St. at 7:40 p.m. for a report of 3 kids on the roof, but no one was found.
A 49 Poplar St. resident reported a larceny of pavers to police at 9:15 p.m.