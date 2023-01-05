Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to the intersection of Congress and Harbor streets, at 7:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle, but no report was filed.
Police were sent to 320 Lafayette St., at 7:52 p.m., for a larceny.
At 8:45 p.m., they were called to 81 West Almeda St., for another larceny.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 20 Oakview Ave., at 6:56 a.m., for a juvenile issue.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Pickman Road, at 8:07 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Police were called to the vicinity of 81 Highland Ave., at 10:54 a.m., for another motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were sent to 258 Loring Ave., at 3:35 p.m., to end a dispute.
A call for a larceny brought officers to 81 Highland Ave., at 4:04 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Officers were sent to 81 Highland Ave., at 7:34 p.m., and to 80 Wharf St., at 7:37 p.m. to deal with separate undesirable or unwanted guests.
Police were called to 116 Lafayette St., at 9:23 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Police were engaged in a motor vehicle pursuit at approximately 11:05 p.m., between Bridge and Planters streets.
Thursday
An officer was sent to the intersection of First Street and Farrell Court, at 5:51 a.m., for a motor vehicle/pedestrian accident. A woman was crossing First Street in the dark and the rain, not in a crosswalk, and the driver failed to see her in time. He swerved but was unable to miss her. She complained of ankle pain and was transported to Salem Hospital for examination. At this time, no citations have been filed.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 56 Federal St., at 9:58 a.m.
An officer was sent to 258 Washington St., at 12:40 p.m., to keep the peace.
Police were called to 24 Norman St., at 12:56 p.m., for a larceny
Peabody
Tuesday
A party from Highlands at Dearborn, 19 Magnolia Way, reported, at 6:15 a.m., that his vehicle had been broken into.
Police were called to the YMCA, 259 Lynnfield St., at 5:16 p.m., after a National Grid truck was hit by a silver sedan coming out of the Y. Witnesses got a partial plate number of E93, and police followed up at the address of the registered owner. National Grid has their own tow enroute. The owner of the silver vehicle, a 20-year-old Peabody woman, will be summoned to court on a charge of leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
A caller reported, at 6:20 p.m., from At Home, the Home Decor Superstore, 310 Andover St., that a bank account belonging to him and his wife had been compromised.
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Lowell Street and Route 128 north, at 8:17 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. One operator was transported to Lahey-North and the other to Salem Hospital with unreported injuries. The 46-year-old Peabody operator was summoned to court on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to the Sunglass Hut at the Northshore Mall, at 3:46 p.m., after a white male wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and a black baseball cap stole an expensive pair of Versace sunglasses. Police arrested Juan Catano, 21, of 97 Dolphin Ave., Apt. 2, Revere, and charged him with shoplifting merchandise valued at more than $250. He was also trespassed from the mall for one year.
Gaeta Towing Services, 14 Newbury St., notified police, at 5:01 p.m., that a catalytic converter was stolen sometime between Friday and today. There was no footage.
Police were sent to 34 Avalon drive, at 7:34 p.m., after a man called to report his wife was not breathing and was cold to the touch. She was transported to Lahey-Peabody.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 4 East St., at 5:18 p.m., for suspicious activity. The party reported they were digging for treasure. The officer spoke with them, but no action was taken.
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 100 Kirkbride Drive, at 12:15 p.m., for a larceny.
An office was sent to Robie Properties, 175 Andover St., at 5:11 p.m., for an unwanted guest —a homeless person was on the property.
Police returned to Robie Properties at 6:57 p.m. to check for homeless parties, but an area search was negative.
Wednesday
State police were sent to the intersection of Centre Street and Route 1 north, at 9:20 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident caused by a seizure.
Police were sent to the intersection of Route 114 and Sylvan St., at 1:23 p.m., when a person reported someone had threatened to shoot him, but the suspect was gone on arrival.
Police stopped a vehicle at, 4:43 p.m., at the intersection of High and Purchase streets for a motor-vehicle violation. After a brief records check, officers arrested William Shields, 51, of 51 Poplar St. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; a motor vehicle lights violation, and two counts of possession of a Class B drug.
An ambulance was sent to 22 Grandview Drive, at 11:23 p.m., for a party who had suffered a stroke.
Thursday
Police went to Residence Inn by Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 10:30 a.m., for a dispute in the lobby.
Marblehead
Monday
Two officers were sent to Elm Street, at 12:47 p.m., for a woman with a bong, but she could no be found.
A report of illegal dumping brought police to Fort Sewall Lane, at 3:12 p.m.
Two officers were sent to Pleasant Street, at 4:46 p.m., for a disturbance. Peace was restored.
A cycle officer was sent to Vine Street, at 4:23 p.m., for an issue with a tenant.
Two officers were sent to Hereford Road, at 5:43 p.m., to investigate a disturbance.
Two fire engines and two officers were sent to Rolleston Road, at 7:47 p.m., to investigate to investigate a report. Nothing was found.