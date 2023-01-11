Peabody
Tuesday
A Bresnahan Street caller told police, at 8:07 a.m., that she had no food in her house. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
A 47 Newbury St. caller told police at 8:36 a.m., that his residence had been broken into sometime overnight.
A man walked into the station, at 9:51 a.m., to report that he had discovered he was the victim of an identity theft when he opened a letter informing him that he owed $17,000.
A 3121 Crane Brook Way resident reported, at 12:20 p.m., that items were stolen from his vehicle during a recent larceny.
Two females were asked to leave Dunkin Donuts, 117 Newbury St., at 1:54 p.m. They asked to speak with an officer and, after doing so, were transported to Salem Hospital.
Officers were sent to Bourbon Street to serve a summons for a false insurance claim after the fraud was reported by the Fraud Bureau. The 64-year-old resident of 15 Bourbon St., Apt 65, was summoned to court to face a charge of making a false motor-vehicle insurance claim, attempting to commit a crime, and making a false crime report.
Officers were dispatched to the Northshore Mall, at 3:55 p.m., for a fight involving four males wearing black jackets and red jackets. They were last seen at Not Your Average Joes and at the food court. They were spotted by police, who spoke with them and later turned them over to their mothers.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 131 Rantoul St., at 9:20 p.m., to check on an elderly couple in an SUV.
Wednesday
Police began their nightly checks of bar, businesses, restaurants and miscellaneous facilities around town at about 11:30 p.m.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to assist state police at an accident at the intersection of Route 128 north and Exit 47 (old Exit 18)
Police, fire, ambulance, a captain and a detective were sent to Beverly Commons Drive, at 8:50 a.m., to check out a possibly deceased man in a car. He was declared DOA, apparently of natural causes. The death is not believed to have been suspicious, but a final determination has not been made.
Two officers and EMS responded to Odell Avenue at 11:57 a.m. for a woman who fell and was not responding.
Two officers responded, at 1:46 p.m., to 17 New Balch St., for a female calling about a child's father.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 5:17 a.m., for a burglary alarm, but it was unfounded.
Multiple officers and an ambulance were dispatched, at 6:12 a.m., to Fort Sewall Lane for suspicious activity. No further details were given.
Two officers stopped a vehicle at 9:32 a.m., on Pleasant Street and cited the driver. The charge was not listed.
An officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue, at 11:53 a.m., for a larceny, forgery or fraud.
An officer went to Ocean Avenue, at 1:35 p.m., regarding a past hit and run.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to 35 Greenway Road, at 6:21 a.m., to make a well-being check.
At 8:15 a.m., officers went to 12 Hodges Court for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road at 12:40 p.m.
An officer was sent to 560 Loring Ave., at 1:15 p.m. to report on a case of harassment.
Between 4:20 and and 6:06 p.m., police made 14 routine motor-vehicle traffic stops across the city
Another juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road at 7:48 p.m.
Between 9:08 and 10:50 p.m., police made another 7 motor vehicle traffic stops across the city.
Wednesday
A larceny complaint brought police to 84 Highland Ave., at 6:17 a.m.
A report of an undesirable or an unwanted guest brought an officer to 10 Congress St., at 9:20 a.m.
Police were sent to 232 Highland Ave., at 12:10 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
Police were called to 207 Highland Ave., at 6:06 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.