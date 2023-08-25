Peabody
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 28 Shore Drive at 12:55 a.m. for the repossession of a motor vehicle at the request of Nationwide Recovery, which also had an employee on scene. Nationwide took possession of the vehicle, and the officer took possession of the license plates as they had been revoked.
A resident of 23 Warren St. called police at 4:21 a.m. to report that their vehicle had been broken into, but nothing was taken.
A caller notified police at 7:25 a.m. that there had been a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Crowninshield Street and Railroad Avenue. The caller said the motorcycle was on the scene, damaged, but the operator was not present. The officer said the operator appeared to have moved the motorcycle into a parking space after the accident and left it there.
An officer was sent to the U.S. Army Recruitment Center, 27 Andover St., at 9:12 a.m. to investigate vandalism to a vehicle belonging to the recruitment center.
The Fire Department was sent to 7 Central St. at 12:21 p.m. to extinguish and investigate an auto fire. The vehicle was towed by Arringtons.
Police were dispatched to 41 Pine St. at 1:54 p.m. where they served a warrant and arrested Gina Alicia Palmer, 34, of 41 Pine St., Peabody, on charges of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for operating an unregistered vehicle.
A caller notified police at 3:25 p.m. of a female in a white SUV in the vicinity of 79 Lynnfield St. who appeared to be under the influence. Police located the vehicle and, after a records check and brief investigation, they arrested the woman, Samantha M. Whitcomb, 51, of 203 Lynnfield St., on two outstanding warrants from Peabody District Court. The charges on the warrants were for operating under the influence of drugs; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; two counts of possession of a Class C drug; and, additionally, for failing to vaccinate and license her dog.
An officer was sent to Coolidge Avenue at 4:14 p.m. for a report of children racing dirt bikes on the street. The officers spoke with the 13 year olds who pushed the bikes back to their residences.
Police were sent to 33 Pulaski St. at 7:25 p.m. to check on a man digging in the cemetery. The man was hired by the city to repair tombstones.
MarbleheadWednesday
Officers were sent to a Washington Street address at 5 a.m. for complaints about a crying dog.
Police responded to Barnard Street at 4:28 p.m. for a burglar alarm, but no response was required.
An officer was sent to Green St. at 1 p.m. on a general complaint. Service was rendered.
Police responded to Barnard St. at 4:28 p.m. for a burglar alarm, but it was unfounded.
At 8:18 p.m., police were sent to Baldwin Road in response to a general complaint.
SalemWednesday
Police made two routine motor vehicle traffic stops one minute apart: The first was stopped at 5:05 p.m., in the vicinity of 197 Lafayette St., and the second was at 5:06 p.m. in the vicinity of 110 Jefferson Ave.
An officer was sent to 19 Oakland St. at 6 p.m. to take a report from a person who was being harassed.
Police were sent to 20 Barcelona Ave. at 8:16 p.m. to check on a drunken person.
At 8:20 p.m., police were sent to 6 Summit St. to settle a dispute.
Officers went to 79 Congress St. at 8:50 p.m. to check on a drunken person.
The report of a suspicious person or a motor vehicle brought police to West Parallel St. at 11:05 p.m.
Thursday
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:12 a.m. in the vicinity of Boston Street and arrested Brianna Lee Mason, 35, of 32 Margin St., Peabody, and charged her with drunken driving.
Police were sent to 21 1/2 Buffum St. at 9:21 a.m. to make a well-being check.
Police responded to the intersection of North and Oakland streets at 10:28 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bicycle.
Police went to 45 Traders Way at 3:53 p.m. and to the intersection of Bridge and Pleasant streets at 3:57 p.m. to make separate well-being checks.
BeverlyWednesday
Police and two ambulances were sent to Dunham Street at 4:36 p.m. for a female having chest pains.
The sergeant and an officer were sent to 77 Herrick St. at 4:41 p.m. for the ambulance staff requesting assistance.
Police and an ambulance were called to Bailey Avenue at 5 p.m. for an elderly male who was bleeding after falling.
Two officers were sent to 2 Chase St. at 5:06 p.m. to check on a man who had not shown up for work or called for three successive days.
Police went to 17 Beckford St. at 5:08 p.m. after a caller reported mixed martial arts gear stolen from his motor vehicle.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 399 Essex St. at 7:27 p.m. for a missing elderly female.
An officer went to 61 Cabot St. at 8:40 p.m. to report on a theft of cigarettes yesterday.
Thursday
Two officers, fire and ambulance responded to 100 Sohier Road at 7:35 a.m. to check on an elderly male in a car.
A person came into the station at 9:02 a.m. to report a biker struck by a car at the intersection of Elliott and Beckford streets.
At 9:08 a.m., a detective and an officer went to the vicinity of 502 Cabot St. to investigate a small campfire that had been lit on the turf field, damaging city property.
Two cruisers were sent to 7 Bayview Ave. at 1 p.m. after a caller reported a suspicious vehicle.
A general disturbance brought an officer to the intersection of Cabot and Abbott streets at 4 p.m. to check on a male screaming at passersby.
A general disturbance brought four officers to 107 Brimbal Ave. at 4:53 p.m. for an unruly patron.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Porter Terrace at 5:22 p.m. for a patient with a cardiac issue having difficulty breathing.