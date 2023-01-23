230124-news-coplogs
Peabody
Sunday
Police were sent to a homeless camp in the vicinity of 20 Howley St., at 4:31 a.m. All was quiet in the campsite and police cleared the area.
A person called police from Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 9:59 a.m., to report the extortion of $400.
Police were sent to Burlington, 300 Andover St., at 10:54 a.m. for a report of suspicious activity, after a female reported she believes an unidentified male had recorded her while she was in the restroom. He was described only as a white male wearing a hoodie.
Police and a tow truck were called to the vicinity of Su Chang's, 373 Lowell St., at 11:40 a.m., for a two-vehicle accident. One vehicle was towed and the operator refused medical attention.
An ambulance was sent to 13 Hourihan St., at 12:46 p.m., for a 5-year-old with an allergic reaction believed to be from a new milk product. An EPI pen was used on the child. and they were transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were called to Choice Fitness Elite, 194 Newbury St., after a party reported property missing from the locker room.
An ambulance was sent to 85 Russell St., at 3:17 p.m., for a female in pain from a prior fall. She was transported to Salem Hospital.
A caller reported, at 3:24 p.m., from her apartment at 304 Brooksby Village Drive that items were missing from her apartment.
Police were sent to the Food Court at the Northshore Mall at 5:11 p.m. for a group of juveniles riding their bikes inside the mall, but the group left before the officer arrived.
An Eisenhower Road caller reported, at 5:55 p.m., that his neighbor's house was blowing a lot of smoke and soot from the chimney, and requested a well-being check. The Fire Department reported it was a soot blowback from the furnace, and the resident was advised to have it cleaned and serviced.
An officer was sent to Bill & Bob's Roast Beef, 2 Central St., at 7:43 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injuries. one passenger was transported to Salem Hospital and one was transported to Mass General. Two vehicles were towed; the operator of the Toyota Corolla was issued a written warning for failure to stop, and all other parties signed refusals with Atlantic.