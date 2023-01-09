Peabody
Friday
A caller reported, at 4:29 a.m., from Wallis Ann Road, that a car with its air bags deployed was on the street and its driver on scene. The vehicle had scraped a utility pole, and Verizon and Todisco were on the scene.
Police were called to 66 Veterans Memorial Drive, at 10:15 a.m., after one female reported another female was hitting her car with a baseball bat. Officers arrested Danita Woods, 52, of 42 Veterans Memorial Drive, Peabody. She was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon; assault and battery; and malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the homeless encampment on Howley Street, at 10:21 a.m., after parties reported an ongoing argument between two men. Officers arrested a homeless 28-year-old Peabody man on two outstanding warrants, one from Peabody and the other from Salem.
A walk-in reported, at 12:27 p.m., that a package had been stolen from 22 Grandview Ave.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:28 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Howley streets, and arrested the operator for failing to ID himself. Dolvin Nisbett, 35, of 10 Johnson St., Apt. 3, Chelsea, was charged, as the operator, with refusing to identify himself, and with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended permit.
Saturday
Police were called to 3 Hopi Circle, at 10 a.m. for past vandalism to a motor vehicle. The issued a summons to a 47-year-old Peabody female for malicious damage to a motor vehicle and on two counts of assault and battery on a family or household member.
An officer was called to 5 Donna St., at 11:48 a.m., after the resident reported he had fallen victim to a scam.
Police responded to AT&T Wireless, 240 Andover St., at 1:05 p.m., after an employee reported a past assault. CID was enroute for photos and the officer applied for a temporary warrant. The warrant was denied, but the 55-year-old Stonecleave Road, Boxford, man was summoned to court for strangulation or suffocation and for two counts of assault and battery.
Audi Peabody, 252 Andover St., reported at 4:06 p.m., that two customer’s cars had been damaged by a delivery truck.
Police were called to Trendy Shades, 210T Andover St., at 6:58 p.m., in response to a report of four or five juveniles shoplifting sunglasses from the kiosk. Two involved juveniles were transported to the station by police cruisers and one was transported by a parent. Police documented and contacted DCF.
Front-desk staff at the Marriott Hotel, 8A Centennial Drive, reported a suspicious party who had come into the lobby in a ski mask two nights in a row. The party was believed to be operating a blue Toyota Camry but no plate number was known.
Police were called to Macy’s Mens’, 210M Andover St., at 8:52 p.m., by asset protection, who reported they had a female detained for shoplifting. She was placed in handcuffs after stating she had a needle. The woman was taken the station and, while being booked, she was seen moving an item, possibly, drugs, from her bra to her undergarments. A Salem female officer was sent to assist with a search of the prisoner. The woman who was identified as Abigail Elaine Mazza, 23, of 172 Winthrop Ave., Apt. 1, Revere, was charged with third offense shoplifting by concealing merchandise; possession of a Class A drug, subsequent offense; and with disguise to obstruct justice.
Sunday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 711 Lowell St., at 1:08 a.m., for a car into a pole. They arrested Rossana M. Houvardas, 51, of 31 Hamilton Road, Peabody, and placed her into protective custody. She was charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
A Jason Lane resident called police, at 3:25 p.m., to report fraudulent charges on her credit card.
Police were called to the Peabody Dog Park, 34 Perkins St., at 4:20 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries. The driver, a 28-year-old Malden male will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Marblehead
Friday
Police were sent to Smith and Pleasant streets, at 7:34 a.m., on a general complaint.
Officers were sent to Anderson Street, at 9:20 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Another well-being check brought police to Village Street and Haley Road, at 1:35 p.m.
An officer was called to Washington Street, at 6:15 p.m., to report on a larceny, forgery or fraud.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Community Road, at 10:18 p.m.
Saturday
Officers were sent to Atlantic Avenue, Community Road, West Shore Drive, Stramski Way and West Shore Drive again, between 12:37 and 1:02 a.m., on routine property checks.
Police stopped and gave verbal warnings to three vehicles between 9:36 and 10:48.
A party from Ocean Avenue reported a grandparent scam call at 11:41 a.m.
Police were sent to Stratford Road, at 3:27 p.m. in response to a burglar alarm. They checked and secured the building.
Sunday
Police were sent to Laurel Street, at 4:51 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Two officers were sent to Creesy Street, at 7:56 a.m., for a disturbance.
An officer was sent to Pleasant St., at 10 a.m., for a flag tangled in the tree.
At 3:03 p.m., an officer was sent to Atlantic Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. There were no injuries.
At 4:02 p.m., an officer was sent to Cornell Road for a past motor-vehicle crash.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to Countryside Lane, at 6:18 p.m.
The Central Fire Station responded, at 10:22 p.m., to Pleasant Street for a fire.
Middleton
Monday, Jan. 2
A Bellingham Court resident was transported to an area hospital at 5:08 a.m., after a fall.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:30 a.m. on Fuller Road, and arrested a 43-year-old Merrimac resident on an outstanding warrant.
Police stopped a vehicle at 10:50 a.m., on Forest Street and cited the operator for speeding, operating an unregistered vehicle and having an invalid inspection sticker.
Wednesday, Jan 4.
Police were called to the vicinity of the Doubletree Hotel, on Village Road, at 8:11 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
At 6:57 p.m., an officer was sent to a Gregory Street location for a vehicle parked in the field. It was sent on its way.
Thursday, Jan. 5
An ambulance was dispatched at 2:50 p.m., to Middleton Oil Company to transport a party with a cardiac issue to an area hospital.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 10:20 p.m., on Forest St., and summoned the male 22-year-old Billerica operator to court for speeding and for operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Friday, Jan. 6
A report of a case of internet fraud or scam was reported to police at 1:29 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Ferncroft Country Club on Village Road, at 5:57 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
Sunday, Jan. 8
An officer was dispatched, at 10:31 a.m., to Cumberland Farms on South Main St., for a motor vehicle-accident without injury.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to Beverly Hospital, at 5:31 p.m., for a prisoner watch.
Monday
An officer was sent to the on-ramp leading from Old Essex Street to Route 128 South, at 10:02 a.m., for a disabled vehicle blocking the on-ramp.
Two officers were sent to 245 Cabot St., at 11:20 a.m., to make a well-being check.