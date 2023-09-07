The Disney Channel series “Hannah Montana,” which debuted in 2006, followed the life of teenager Miley Stewart as she tried to manage her everyday life while also secretly moonlighting as international pop superstar Hannah Montana.
The show, which wrapped in 2011, made a household name out of Miley Cyrus, who played the title role; reinvigorated the career of her country-star father, Billy Ray Cyrus; and helped launch the careers of several other young actors.
In the 12 years since the program’s conclusion, stars of the show have gone on to have varying levels of fame, with some leading more quiet lives than others.
Here’s what some of the series standouts are up to now:
Miley Cyrus
Cyrus is obviously the biggest star to come out of the series. It takes a lot of talent to play a superstar on a show while also being a superstar in real life.
The 30-year-old has gone on to star in movies including 2010’s “ The Last Song “ and TV series such as the dystopian drama “Black Mirror.” Cyrus has most notably garnered fame post-”Hannah Montana” through her successful music career. The Tennessee native has had five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart and has received two Grammy nominations. Cyrus’ most recent track to reach the top of the charts was her post-breakup anthem “Flowers,” which dropped earlier this year.
The “We Can’t Stop” singer has recently been doing a lot of reflecting on her past in a TikTok video series inspired by her new single, “Used to Be Young.”
In one video, Cyrus compared her relationship with fame to her father’s, saying, “When I was born [in 1992], my dad had the No. 1 country song [‘Achy Break Heart’]. When I see the numbers, I just see the humans behind it enjoying the music.”
Cyrus noted in that video that her debut album as herself was strategically paired with a release as her famous alter-ego, Hannah Montana.
The Grammy nominee shared her hectic childhood schedule in another video.
Here’s what Cyrus said the average day’s schedule looked like when she was “probably like 12 or 13”: Wake up at 5:30 a.m. to get hair and makeup done. At 7 a.m., get picked up to go to an interview at 7:15. More interviews at 7:45, 8:15 and 8:45. Then a two-hour break to meet with editors. Later in the day, another interview at an unspecified time before 1 p.m., but this time, “The reporters are all fifth-grade students.” And then interviews for the rest of the day until 6:15.
“I’m a lot of things, but lazy ain’t one of them,” Cyrus said after reading the timetable aloud. “So I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation.”
Billy Ray Cyrus
Cyrus played Miley Stewart’s father, Robby Ray Stewart, a former country singer and producer with an over-the-top personality who frequently exclaimed, “Sweet niblets!”
The real-life Miley’s country star dad, Billy Ray, who struck music gold with the chart-topper “Achy Breaky Heart” in 1992, hasn’t made too many headlines since the Disney Channel show ended in 2011.
Cyrus expressed disdain for the series soon after it went off the air.
“I’d erase it all in a second if I could,” he told GQ in 2011. “I’ll tell you right now — the damn show destroyed my family. And I sit there and go, ‘Yeah, you know what? Some gave all.’ It is my motto, and guess what? I have to eat that one. I some-gave-all’d it all right. I some-gave-all’d it while everybody else was going to the bank. It’s all sad.” In 2019, Cyrus helped Lil Nas X catapult the song “Old Town Road” to unprecedented heights.
A slow-rolling tune about horses set to a banjo lick sampled from an obscure Nine Inch Nails song, “Old Town Road” was one of the first mainstream songs that was popularized thanks to TikTok, where it became part of a viral dance challenge. The song received a boost of mainstream attention when Billboard declared it ineligible for its country chart — a controversial ruling that led to a country remix featuring Cyrus.
Turns out Cyrus first wrote to Lil Nas X on Twitter after Billboard ruled, telling the rising star that he had been watching the hubbub over the song, which holds the record for most weeks at No.1 on Billboard, having claimed the title for 19 weeks.
In 2022, after their earlier reconciliation and a second split attempt in 2013, Billy Ray and Tish announced that they were getting divorced, but this time it was the real deal. The split was made official earlier this year.
The couple, who married in 1993, had not lived together for two years at the time of their legal separation. And since their five children were legal adults, no child-custody arrangements were needed.
Last year, the 62-year-old announced his engagement to Firerose, a singer 27 years his junior. The two met while working on “Hannah Montana.”
“She’s the real deal,” Cyrus said of Firerose. He recalled seeing her for the first time while taking a break with his dog, Tex, near the set of the sitcom.
“I loved doing that show,” he told People, doing a 180 from the GQ interview years earlier. “There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee.”
Mitchel Musso
Musso played one of Miley Stewart’s best friends, Oliver Oken, in the Disney series throughout its run. Musso’s character begins the show as a Hannah Montana superfan before learning that his dear friend is the pop star of his affections. Oken goes on to have a long-term relationship with Stewart’s best friend, Lilly Truscott (played by Emily Osment), and ends the series by establishing a singing career.
Since”Hannah Montana,” Musso has voiced a character in the popular Disney animated series “Phineas and Ferb” and had a leading role in the Disney XD show “Pair of Kings,” which ran from 2010 to 2013. The Texas native’s 2009 self-titled album charted on Billboard’s Hot 100.
Most recently, Musso was arrested in Texas on suspicion of public intoxication and theft.
On Aug. 26, police in Rockwall, Texas, received a 911 call from someone “reporting a disturbance at a hotel” in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said. Officers were told that a person who “appeared intoxicated” had entered the hotel, grabbed a bag of chips and started eating the snack.
“When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,” the statement said. “Officers contacted the subject outside the hotel and he was identified as 32-year-old Mitchel Musso.” Police noted that Musso showed “signs of intoxication,” and the former Disney Channel star was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and theft. Musso also had outstanding traffic warrants, police said.
Musso spent the night in jail and was released the following day after posting $1,000 bond. He has since denied the allegations.
L.A. Times staff writers Nardine Saad, Christi Carras and Mikael Wood contributed to this report.