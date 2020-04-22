The Awesome Foundations of Gloucester and Rockport are trying their best to spread some positivity during the pandemic by supporting local coronavirus response efforts.
The organizations bestow $1,000 "micro-grants" to a chosen community-led project that aims to make the community "more awesome." Gloucester issues grants each month, while Rockport hands one out every month and a half or so.
"(The committee members and I) decided to put a preference to COVID-related projects for at least the next several months," said Sal Zerilli, dean of both Awesome Foundation chapters. "We've also allowed people to nominate other organizations for the first time. Our trustees have taken it upon themselves to write up the proposals for those focusing on more important things" related to the pandemic.
Zerilli has been with Awesome Gloucester since he and his wife, Beth, moved from Toronto in 2013. The couple founded Rockport's chapter just three years ago; they both serve as deans.
In March, as many on Cape Ann began hunkering down at home, both organizations issued their first pandemic-related grants to Rockport’s Ambulance Department and the The Open Door's food pantry in Gloucester. It marked a significant change for both chapters as they were the first grants issued without a previously submitted proposal. Committee members made the decision based on what groups would provide the most help to community members immediately following Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home order.
"Rockport Ambulance is the only lifeline to get to a hospital, and they're all volunteer," said Beth Zerilli in regards to Awesome Rockport's decision. "They see need in places where most people don't, either for food, mobile assistance or any basic service people do to take care of themselves. We were so impressed by them when the pandemic hit. We were about to start another (proposal submission) challenge but decided we are going to put that on pause."
Likewise, The Open Door's work during this time of uncertainty caught the eye of Awesome Gloucester.
"We had an internal discussion with members in our chapters about groups doing important work," said Zerilli. "It was a really quick turn-around (to get the grant issued)."
'In this Together'
For April, Awesome Gloucester issued a grant to Gloucester resident Kristen Michelle, admin of the "We're All in This Together Gloucester" Facebook page. Created by locals Patty Wall and Leah Lovasco, the site is used by residents all over the city to connect with those who are in need, whether donating supplies to first responders or picking up groceries for someone in quarantine.
"I had hopped on board with the Facebook page and I was seeing all of the needs in the community, Michelle said. "I know some of the people of the (Awesome Gloucester) trustee board and I thought, 'This is right up their alley.' (The grant) had also sparked us to get additional funding from the community."
Michelle said "We're All in This Together Gloucester" uses the money they raise "as urgent needs come up." Recently, they began funding additional kitchen staff to work at the Action Inc.'s emegency shelter in Gloucester. Last Saturday, according to Michelle, the shelter was able to feed more than 30 people in need.
