BOSTON — Police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers will be eligible for more time off to deal with COVID-19 related issues under a law signed by Gov. Charlie Baker, who backed off previous objections to the plan.
The measure signed by Baker on Friday includes paid leave up to five days for public and private employees who are infected with COVID-19, taking time to get vaccinated or caring for family.
Baker signed the emergency leave bill in April but proposed changes including an exclusion for employees of local cities and towns.
At the time he argued that the move would align the new law with the state's Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, which allows cities and towns to opt into the program, and noted municipal workers are covered by union contracts.
But lawmakers pressed to keep the provisions, pointing out that even as vaccinations rise and COVID-19 cases decline, the pandemic isn't over.
The Democratic-controlled House and Senate approved the measure again and sent it back to Baker last week, rejecting his suggested changes.
Advocates who pushed for the 2014 paid leave law welcomed Baker's decision not to veto the emergency leave program in the second go-around.
"This means municipal workers, in addition to private sector workers, will have access to five days of paid sick time if they or a family member contract COVID-19, or to recover from the effects of the vaccine," said Andrew Farnitano, a spokesman for the group Raise Up Massachusetts. "A lot of low-wage workers can't afford to miss work to get the vaccine or deal with side-effects after receiving their shot."
Under the proposal, those asking for time off would be paid by their employers at their regular rate, up to $850 per week. Employers would be reimbursed by the state.
The plan calls for diverting $75 million to a new state fund to pay for the program. Aside from excluding municipal workers, Baker had called for converting the $75 million fund into a $40 per worker tax credit for those who are ineligible for a similar federal benefit.
The state's paid leave law, which voters approved in 2014, requires Massachusetts businesses with more than 11 workers to provide 40 hours of paid sick leave a year. Businesses with 10 or fewer employees must provide 40 hours of unpaid sick leave a year.
Meanwhile, a new federal law passed last year allows workers to take up to two weeks of paid sick leave to care for themselves or others.
But advocates for paid leave say the time off isn't sufficient and point out that gaps in coverage put the federal benefits out of reach for an estimated 1.8 million Massachusetts workers.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
||||