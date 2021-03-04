West Parish Elementary School had a very special guest announce some very special news on Wednesday.
Gov. Charlie Baker visited the elementary school Wednesday morning to announce that teachers, early educators and school staffers will be able to sign up beginning March 11 for vaccination appointments at any vaccination site in the state. He also said some mass vaccination sites will hold aside particular days to vaccinate educators.
He noted that details will be coming soon.
As soon as Baker made the announcement, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken let out a loud “Yes!”
“I love my teachers,” she said. “I am sorry, but I do.”
Wednesday’s announcement, Baker explained, is in an effort to streamline the state’s vaccination process and to limit confusion between federal and state eligibility guidelines.
Baker did note that all governors were made aware Tuesday that they should not expect a significant increase in supply of vaccines until the end of March.
“Therefore, it will probably take a while for all the folks who are a part of this eligibility group to work their way through the system,” he said.
As of Wednesday morning, about 80% of the schools in the state are in some form of hybrid or in-person learning models.
“But obviously, we would like to see more kids back in class,” Baker said.
He then turned to the mayor and Superintendent Ben Lummis who stood in a room of reporters and officials, including Secretary of Education James Peyser, and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.
“I just want to say to everybody in Gloucester what a tremendous job you have done for bringing kids, teachers, and staff safely back into the classroom but following protocols, by being creative, and finding ways to simply make it happen,” Baker said.
“We are certainly happy to hear that from Gov. Baker,” Gloucester Teachers Association President Cynthia Carney said of the vaccination announcement. “We are just hoping that the supply will cooperate as well. Would love to basically work with DESE to make that happen.”
In tandem with Baker’s announcement, West Parish Elementary School celebrated Dalmatian Day in celebration of its 101st day of in-person instruction on Wednesday.
“We have proved that you can be in school if you follow the rules and that is really the key,” School Committee Chairperson Jonathan Pope said.
”It is a great day for the Gloucester Public Schools to have the governor, lieutenant governor, commissioner and secretary all come here to recognize the fantastic job of our teachers, staff, principals, our food service workers, bus drivers, parents have all been doing,” Lummis said after the press conference.
He noted that the state officials had an opportunity that morning to walk around the school and chat with schoolchildren and staff.
“What they were able to see was how students and teachers benefit because our kids are in school every day,” Lummis said.
“What we are doing here in Gloucester, every community should know about,” he added.
As city and state officials piled out of the school, a line of students dressed up as Dalmatian puppies to celebrate the 101st day of in-person learning walked by and waved.
On a day that included big state-wide news and local celebration, these children were celebrating with style.
“Woof, woof!” one child barked.
The Dalmatians weren’t the only dogs the governor met during his Gloucester visit.
Baker left West Parish to meet with staff and those who use the services of The Grace Center, a day shelter for the homeless. The Grace Center is currently operating out of the Gloucester House Restaurant’s function room, which gives the nonprofit more room to meet the social distancing rules imposed under the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Grace Center, Baker was introduced to members of the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit, which works with the Grace Center and the homeless, and Ace, the unit’s community resource dog.
