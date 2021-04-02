BOSTON – It is typical brisk, sunny, ho-hum late morning in early April in Boston in 2020-21.
Very little traffic. Very few people. And probably most noticeable, very little buzz.
The schedule, thanks to a rainout, said it was Opening Day for the Boston Red Sox. And technically, it was Game 1 on April 2.
But it was not Opening Day. Rather, it was opening day.
Signs were everywhere. There was fresh paint on Jersey Street. The peanuts and sausage carts were ready to go; so was the guy selling programs.
“It’s not good,” said the guy standing on a 12-inch high wooden structure hawking Red Sox game day programs. “Nobody’s here; nobody’s buying. It is what it is. We have to try and make the best of it.”
When it comes to complaining about crowds, lines, traffic and closed quarters, I’m a first-ballot Hall of Famer — except on Opening Day. It’s one day among a few that I embrace the craziness because of the pregame buzz.
There was none of that because it takes several thousand New Englanders to create that.
Joanne Kane of Framingham has been coming to Fenway Park for Opening Day since 1984, when she first bought season tickets. She has her camera strapped around her neck Friday as she walked out of the Red Sox Team Store on Jersey Street, 30 feet across from the outside Fenway Park wall.
“It’s not ideal having to deal with the pandemic,” said the 63-year-old Kane. “But I am excited a little bit. I always am when the season begins, even if this is a little different.”
Not everything was a downer on this day. Xander Bogaerts, one of the great guys in Boston sports, played in his eighth opening day Friday. This also marked the 121st consecutive year the Red Sox have had an opening day, as well as the return of the always-smiling Alex Cora as manager.
There were a smattering of fans – 4,500 tickets were distributed – cheering both the Orioles and Red Sox and their respective starting lineups were announced. The organ helped, too. Cora, by far, got the loudest ovation of all the 60-plus names shouted over the public address system.
But what makes this old barn special is the atmosphere. The green grass, the Green Monster, the catcher’s mitt catching a loud fastball, the “beee-ahh heee-ahh” hucksters, the kids wearing gloves, the father-son/daughter combos and the crew watering the field, among other things.
The bodies on top of bodies and ensuing buzz is what makes Fenway Park the greatest place to watch a game, sans the comfort, in the world. Especially on this particular day.
I get it. Every sport is suffering without fans, but baseball is hurt the worst. The roar is missing after a big play or big hit or big strikeout.
The Red Sox never got going offensively on Friday, producing just two hits in a 3-0 loss. Would a full house have made a difference? Maybe. At least they might've pushed the Orioles a bit, which never happened.
Baseball needs all of its fandom back. Everybody outside of the sport, claiming to be a former fan, has filled the baseball complaint box.
But Red Sox baseball really, really needs its fans back.
"Am I excited about baseball being back? Yes," said Ms. Kane.
"As for the Red Sox? I'm not sure yet. Give me some time."