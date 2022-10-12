The 2022 NFL season has unofficially taken on a personality of its own — as in 'average'.
Is there a great team? I say no. The Chiefs, who got lucky on Monday night against Las Vegas, are the closest. Maybe the Bucs if everybody is healthy.
The Cowboys are interesting. The Giants? So-so.
The rest of the league is, in my humble opinion, the NFC West: a 3-2 or 2-3 team.
The Philadelphia Eagles are a pretty good team that has gotten a bit lucky in that their schedule is weak. In fact, all of the NFC East teams ranked 29th through 32nd in strength of schedule heading into 2022. The Eagles are playing five playoff teams (in 6 games) all season, none of whom won a playoff contest last January.
But the schedule is the schedule and Eagles have looked impressive finishing off most teams. Their win in Arizona wasn't pretty, but road victories two times zones away rarely are.
The Patriots are a new enigma for people picking NFL games. All of sudden they look pretty good, maybe a nine or 10-win team. They're currently 3-point underdogs in Cleveland. I am interested in seeing how many entries pick the Patriots and will report that number/percentage next week.
I had 10 winners out of the 15 games last weekend.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. After only 2 entries won last week, we decided to give out 13 T-shirts in Week 5. The first tiebreaker (Patriots point total) and second tiebreaker (amount of correct selections) were needed. All winners were within two points of the Patriots; 29 points.
Local Week 5 winners
Bill Hosman of Salem
John Lund of Gloucester
John Horne of Marblehead
Ron MacIntyre of Essex
John Tuohy of Peabody
Unree Poellnitz of Peabody
Michael Patil of Gloucester
Eugene Barratt of Gloucester
Betty Tremblay of Salem