Well, it’s that time of year again. Welcome to the 26th year of the “I Beat Burt” Contest.

It started on a whim when we wanted to capture the essence of football fandom locally by offering readers a chance to win a T-shirt and see if anyone bit. Since then, we've awarded over 5,000 'I Beat Burt' T-shirts to readers across the North Shore and Merrimack Valley.

If you haven’t played before or need a refresher, here’s how to compete:

How can you play?

■ Visit salemnews.com/beatburt and complete the entry blank. There are some mandatory boxes that must be filled in (name, address, email address, phone number).

■ Cut out the entry form in The Salem News every Wednesday and Thursday, check the teams you think will win and mail it in.

How can you win?

■ You must pick more winners than I do.

■ If more than 10 people pick more winners than I do, we go to the first tiebreaker (number of points the Patriots scored that week).

If there is still a tie, the second tiebreaker is the number of correct selections. The third tiebreaker is a random drawing.

When will the results be announced?

■ Ten winners are announced in our newspaper and our website on Wednesdays. 

How do I get my winning T-shirt if I win?

■ T-shirts are picked up at the newspaper.

Why have there been occasions when more than 10 T-shirts were awarded? Great question.

Sometimes, especially when I have a bad week and the Patriots score a 'typical' number of points, like 27 or 31, we'll have 20 entries that pick more winners than me and have the Patriots score exactly. We decided that you win a T-shirt if that happens.

The contest is fun, it's free, and it adds excitement to the football season.

Let the competition begin.

