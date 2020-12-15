The best scene from the weekend was on Monday night when Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, setting up for the 2-point conversion late in the fourth quarter, raised his arms to tell the 12,000 fans to be quiet.
Another week during COVID-19 football. Another week more road teams beat home teams.
The Browns lost a great game to the Ravens, 47-42, a game which probably knocked the Patriots out of any playoff consideration -- odds say they have a 2 percent chance.
It goes to show how important fans and crowd noise are to sports, especially pro football with buzzing, packed stadiums.
The Browns defense could've used a little pick-me-up on that last drive. But they never got it.
Instead, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson carved the Browns up, this time, with his arm and kicker Justin Tucker did what he does best ... make clutch field goals.
As for the "I Beat Burt" contest, I only picked eight of 15 winners. That being said, I still beat (or tied) 75 percent of the 342 entries. Yup, it was a tough week.
With the Patriots playing on Thursday night, this first tiebreaker in Week 14 was the Kansas City Chiefs point total (33).
All of the winners were within one point. The second tiebreaker -- amount of correct picks -- was also needed as those that were one point away had at least 10 or more wins. We have only three weeks remaining.
Week 14 winners
Mark Welch of Saugus
Bo McFarland of Brunswick, Me.
John Griffith of Lynn
John DeQuardo of Gloucester
Nick Lazarakis of Peabody
Mike O'Brien of Beverly
Joshua Rodriguez of Methuen
Mary Kelleher of Newburyport
Judith Grondin of Salem
John Maher Jr. of Danvers