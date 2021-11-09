It was a ritual. Newburyport residents Cindy and Jim Brown would watch New England Patriots games on Sundays.
Of course, the Patriots would usually win and the Browns would be happy before Cindy would go about her day while her husband Jim would hang around for a little more football.
She basically realized he was having some extra fun and she wanted a little, too.
Jim was playing the "I Beat Burt" Contest, which he picked up a few years earlier working at an assisted living facility in Amesbury.
"Bill Albert, a friend at the facility was a long-time Beat Burt participant ... and winner. He got me started," recalled Jim. "Now, it’s nice to share the contest with Cindy. It adds a little spice to the NFL season."
Cindy basically became an NFL junkee.
"The competition is a lot of fun," said Cindy, a three-sport athlete at Amesbury High, where she met her future husband. "I’ve always been a sports fan and the contest gets me interested in all the teams, whereas before I was just following the Patriots.
"For me," she added, "it's become the most exciting sport to watch. There’s a lot going on, on both sides of the ball.
The Browns hit the rare jackpot two weekends ago, with both Jim and Cindy winning an "I Beat Burt" T-shirt in Week 8.
The best part is they each had different picks.
"We make our own picks separately (on-line) then Jim immediately scopes out which picks we have in common and which are different," said Cindy. "Then we root for each other. It’s like having two chances to win. The fact that we both won was great."
Week 9 winners
John F Morrissey of Merrimac
Kim Bukowski of Gloucester
Robert Smith of Salisbury
Robert Osgood of Peabody
Russ Lahaise of Methuen
Don DiMatteo of Atkinson, N.H.
Dan Morrison of Bradford
Ken Pellerin of Groveland
Philip Alibrandi of Haverhill
Beth Fahey of Haverhill