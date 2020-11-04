The NFL is entering the halfway point Wednesday at 8 1/2 weeks of a 17-week season. And here's what we know thus far about picking games.
When there is a decided edge at head coach and quarterback, that team wins 80 percent of the time. Homefield advantage (6-7) and favorites (7-6) are a different story. That's a coin flip.
Week 8 was another interesting and difficult week. Not having full stadiums is a big deal for the home team underdogs. Among the issues of playing the road — travel, hotel beds, etc. — playing amid opposing fans might be the toughest.
I did not have a great week, picking seven winners out of 13 games, but I was not alone. I still tied or beat 75 percent of the entries. All of the Week 8 winners were within three points of the Patriots point total (21), the first tiebreaker.
Each week a maximum of 10 winners are awarded T-shirts. The second tiebreaker is amount of correct selections, which was needed this week.
If an entry picks more winners than I do and hits the Patriots point total exactly, they are guaranteed a T-shirt.
Week 8 winners
William Goodwin of Marblehead
Edwina Myslinski of Salem
Richard Nobile of Salem
Judith Grondin of Salem
David Reynolds of Middleton
Arthur Ryan of Gloucester
Casey Sullivan Costigan of Amesbury
Rob Trachman of Newburyport
Henry Sullivan of Amesbury
Mark Daigle of Newburyport
