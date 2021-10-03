Pick Six Returning Stars Football

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) is interviewed on the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, file photo. Sometimes, the abdicating king, or the deposed one, returns to his kingdom. It happens often enough in the NFL, yet rarely is as newsworthy as Tom Brady, who led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, going back to New England. He'll do that on Sunday night eight months after taking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the top. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano, FIle)

 Steve Luciano

Sunday’s games

NEW ENGLAND 20, Tampa Bay 16 … Yup!

DALLAS 30, Carolina 26 … Panthers can’t go 4-0

Cleveland 23, MINNESOTA 20 … Will be close

CHICAGO 23, Detroit 19 … Won’t be easy

BUFFALO 41, Houston 20 … Bills officially back

MIAMI 20, Indianapolis 17 … Flip a coin here

Kansas City 31, PHILADELPHIA 17 … KC can’t fall to 1-3

NEW ORLEANS 24, N.Y. Giants 20 … Jobs on line already

Tennessee 26, N.Y. JETS 23 … Titans pull out close one

Washington 30, ATLANTA 26 … WFT is better

L.A. RAMS 27, Arizona 20 … Rams ‘D’ is key

SAN FRANCISCO 38, Seattle 24 … Seahawks in trouble

Baltimore 26, DENVER 24 … Last second FG, again?

GREEN BAY 33, Pittsburgh 24 … Steelers in trouble

Monday night

L.A. CHARGERS 34, L.V. Raiders 27 … LAC finds its mojo

Home teams in CAPS

Last week: 10-5

Season: 28-17

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you