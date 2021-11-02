Bill Burt finished with a 7-7 record in Week 8 of picking NFL games, and honestly felt lucky he had that many.

He picked the Bears to beat the 49ers, the winless Lions to beat the Eagles, and the Jaguars to beat the Seahawks ... in Seattle.

As a result, he paid for his misgivings. In a rule of the ‘I Beat Burt’ contest, if you pick more winners and get the Patriots point total exactly (27), you win a T-shirt. thus waiving the 10 T-shirt maximum.

This week, there were 26 entries from the North of Boston newspaper group that did just that.

Week 8 winners

Gregory Waldrop of Peabody

Nick Lazarakis of Peabody

Howard Farber of Peabody

John Horne of Marblehead

Steve Carroll of Topsfield

Walter Ruszkowski of Rowley

Peggy Cook of Beverly

Peter Cook of Beverly

Betty Tremblay of Salem

Gizza Pearson of Beverly

MJ Mazur of Gloucester

Bridgette Faith O’Neill of Beverly

Arthur Ryan of Gloucester

John DeQuardo of Gloucester

Paul Doherty of Lynn

Robert Sarofeen of Gloucester

Thomas Lattof of Gloucester

William Duratti of Beverly

Dave Jean of Amesbury

Rick Williams of Peabody

Bina Beauregard of Amesbury

Sol Eskenazi of Peabody

Cindy Brown of Newburyport

Jim Brown Newburyport

Michael Donohue of Georgetown

Richard Sharp of Newbury

