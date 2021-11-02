Bill Burt finished with a 7-7 record in Week 8 of picking NFL games, and honestly felt lucky he had that many.
He picked the Bears to beat the 49ers, the winless Lions to beat the Eagles, and the Jaguars to beat the Seahawks ... in Seattle.
As a result, he paid for his misgivings. In a rule of the ‘I Beat Burt’ contest, if you pick more winners and get the Patriots point total exactly (27), you win a T-shirt. thus waiving the 10 T-shirt maximum.
This week, there were 26 entries from the North of Boston newspaper group that did just that.
Week 8 winners
Gregory Waldrop of Peabody
Nick Lazarakis of Peabody
Howard Farber of Peabody
John Horne of Marblehead
Steve Carroll of Topsfield
Walter Ruszkowski of Rowley
Peggy Cook of Beverly
Peter Cook of Beverly
Betty Tremblay of Salem
Gizza Pearson of Beverly
MJ Mazur of Gloucester
Bridgette Faith O’Neill of Beverly
Arthur Ryan of Gloucester
John DeQuardo of Gloucester
Paul Doherty of Lynn
Robert Sarofeen of Gloucester
Thomas Lattof of Gloucester
William Duratti of Beverly
Dave Jean of Amesbury
Rick Williams of Peabody
Bina Beauregard of Amesbury
Sol Eskenazi of Peabody
Cindy Brown of Newburyport
Jim Brown Newburyport
Michael Donohue of Georgetown
Richard Sharp of Newbury