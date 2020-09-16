Week 1 of the 2020 'I Beat Burt' Contest is in the books and we're back to the same old, same old.
Great coaches and great quarterbacks all won. Except, of course, former Patriots QB Tom Brady. But Brady and the Bucs lost on the road to the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees.
I can empathize with Brady; I didn't have a good week either. I picked a few upsets according to the spread, including the Bucs over the Saints, and paid for it dearly.
I had seven correct picks out of 15. In other words, I got destroyed.
Homefield advantage wasn't really an advantage, without crowds shouting hysterically on third down in the fourth quarter when the opposing offenses were on the field.
Only seven home teams won versus eight road teams. While that happens from time to time, without fans it will happen more often.
Each week in our contest, a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded to winners. This week, due to my struggles, the first tiebreaker (the Patriots' point total) was key. Every winner picked the Patriots point total — 21 — exactly right.
Please note that T-shirts will be mailed out next week as our newspaper offices are currently closed. We will update with more information as the season progresses.
Week 1 winners
Junior Darosa of Peabody
Kelly K. Henry of Salem
Howard Farber of Peabody
Helen Apostolides of Peabody
John Marco Apostolides of Peabody
David Wendell of Salem
Jack Hogan of Peabody
John Griffith of Lynn
Steve Derro of Plaistow, N.H.
Arlene Lennon of Methuen
||||