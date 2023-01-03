Frank Polizotti grew up in Andover and moved to northern California for work in 1984.
And he never left.
But over the years he stayed in contact with family and friends, including his buddy, Neil Bateson, of Methuen.
"Neil has played the contest for years and got me involved this year for the first time," said Polizotti, who resides in Concord, Calif., about 40 miles northeast of San Francisco.
Despite being away for nearly 40 years, the 65-year-old still lives and dies with Boston's pro sports teams.
"I am a football fan for sure, especially the Patriots," said Polizotti. "But I really love the Bruins. They've been been to watch this year."
One benefit to west coast living and following the Boston sports scene. Most of the games end around 7 p.m. at the latest, Pacific Standard Time.
"I always am able to get to bed at a decent hour," he noted.
Polizotti watches most Patriots games and believes Mac Jones is the right guy, but just has the wrong coaching.
"The Patriots need an offensive coordinator and an offensive line coach," said Polizotti. "Honestly, they need a new offensive system."
Polizotti's strategy when it comes to picking games each week is try to find an upset or two every week and, "When divisional teams playing each other for a second time that season, and the lesser team lost the first game, I usually pick the underdog."
As for the Patriots, it hasn't been easy following them.
"Compared to what we are used to, it's been pretty bad," said Polizotti. "But I'm still rooting for them."
As for Week 17, winning a T-shirt was pretty basic:
Pick more than eight winners (my sad week), which was easy. And have the Patriots scoring 23 points (the first tiebreaker), exactly, which is sort of hard.
I went a little overboard picking one big upset (Rams over Chargers) and mini-upset (Vikings over Packers). I got cocky, thinking the Chargers would lay flat after finally getting a playoff berth. And I figured the Vikings would become a Super Bowl contender, which I pretty much knew they weren't.
This week there were 10 entries that had more than eight winners, and had the first tiebreaker perfectly. We guarantee a T-shirt to an entry that picks more winners than I do AND gets tiebreaker exactly right. If the Patriots scored 24 points, there would have been 30 winners. Yes, 30!
My bad.
Week 17 winners
Joe Kasabuski of Saugus
Kathy Bernier of Salem
Bill Griffith of Naples, Fla.
Bob Tramondozzi of Peabody
Dave Frederick of Danvers
Jim Brown of Newburyport
Terry Grim of Groveland
Leslie Murray of Salisbury
Robert Bilodeau of Seabrook, N.H.
Dudley Farqhar of Merrimac