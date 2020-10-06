The NFL season is 25 percent complete. Crazy how quickly time goes by during the football season, isn't it?
What's crazier? Homefield advantage has disappeared. At least when it comes to games expected to be close.
Only six home teams out of 14 won on Sunday. It's 15 if you count the Jets' Thursday night loss in New Jersey.
If you bet on just the favorites this weekend, you'd have had nine correct picks and, well, you would've beat me.
Guess what? Week 3 was just like Week 4, with six home teams winning and nine favorites winning. Do you see a trend?
Week 5 is upon us and it will be very interesting as there are only two games in which the spread is 3 points or less. That's amazing.
Not having fans is weird for us, but it seems to be weird for the teams, too.
For the best teams, as in Kansas City, Seattle, Pittsburgh and Green Bay, it hasn't really mattered. They are that good.
It's the other teams, the middle-of-the-roaders, like teams without franchise quarterbacks, that need that homefield rush from fans.
As for Week 4, I got only eight of 14 games correct. Picking home underdogs is costing me. Homefield is not an advantage for all teams during COVID-19.
Each week we award a maximum of 10 T-shirts who pick more winners than I do. This week we needed the first two tiebreakers -- Patriots point total and amount of correct selections.
Each winner was within 7 points of the Pats point total (10) and at least 10 correct picks.
