COVID-19 rules NFL picks, and Burt does too in Week 6

COVID-19 is running the show in the NFL lately, with several teams affected. It's also having an impact on the 'I Beat Burt' Contest.
We were forced to hold off announcing the Week 5 winners because the first tiebreaker (the Patriots point total) was needed and wasn't available.
I had nine winners out of the 14 scheduled games, but there were a plethora of entries (23) that had 10 wins or more and were within eight points of the Patriots point total (12). So the Patriots-Broncos game, which was finally played this past Sunday in Week 6 -- originally a bye week for New England -- was used over two weeks.
But not really, because in Week 6 I picked 11 correct selections out of the 14 games and only one entry, Margaret Higgins of Peabody, picked more winners than I did. She had 13 winners, including Atlanta and Chicago (which I did not). Higgins is a long-time contestant here; you'll be hearing from her next week.
The trend of road teams winning faltered in Week 5 with only five such clubs, but rebounded in Week 6 with seven. Not having crowds matters. The advantage is really seen with home underdogs, which don't get that real home field feel without fans.
Only eight favorites out 14 games won in Week 6. That's amazing. It's something to follow going forward.
Here are the winners from the last two weeks:
Week 5
Peggy Cook of Beverly
John Apostolides of Peabody
Jack Hogan Peabody
Keith Shevlin of Salem
Warren Silva of Gloucester
John Welch Gloucester
Paul Lawson of Gloucester
Mark Welch of Salisbury
Jim Brown of Merrimac
Cheryl Puccio of Wilmington
Week 6
Margaret Higgins of Peabody
||||