COVID-19 rules NFL picks, and Burt does too in Week 6

New shirts are in. "I Beat Burt" Contest is in full bloom in 2020, as is executive sports editor Bill Burt, who was beaten by only one entry on Week 6. 

COVID-19 is running the show in the NFL lately, with several teams affected. It's also having an impact on the 'I Beat Burt' Contest.

We were forced to hold off announcing the Week 5 winners because the first tiebreaker (the Patriots point total) was needed and wasn't available.

I had nine winners out of the 14 scheduled games, but there were a plethora of entries (23) that had 10 wins or more and were within eight points of the Patriots point total (12). So the Patriots-Broncos game, which was finally played this past Sunday in Week 6 -- originally a bye week for New England -- was used over two weeks.

But not really, because in Week 6 I picked 11 correct selections out of the 14 games and only one entry, Margaret Higgins of Peabody, picked more winners than I did. She had 13 winners, including Atlanta and Chicago (which I did not). Higgins is a long-time contestant here; you'll be hearing from her next week.

The trend of road teams winning faltered in Week 5 with only five such clubs, but rebounded in Week 6 with seven. Not having crowds matters. The advantage is really seen with home underdogs, which don't get that real home field feel without fans.

Only eight favorites out 14 games won in Week 6. That's amazing. It's something to follow going forward.

Here are the winners from the last two weeks:

Week 5

Peggy Cook of Beverly

 

John Apostolides of Peabody

 

Jack Hogan Peabody

 

Keith Shevlin of Salem

Warren Silva of Gloucester

 

John Welch Gloucester

 

Paul Lawson of Gloucester

Mark Welch of Salisbury

 

 

Jim Brown of Merrimac

Cheryl Puccio of Wilmington

Week 6

Margaret Higgins of Peabody

 

