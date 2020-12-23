Do we need sports ... as in pro football?
Let's put it this way: there are only two weeks remaining in the "I Beat Burt" Contest. The time, even during the pandemic, sort of flew by thanks to some pro football each weekend.
Around here, it was a tough weekend with the Patriots playoffs hopes being dashed by the Miami Dolphins.
We've had a lot of crazy weeks picking games this season, but Week 15 was as stable as they come as 11 favorites won and 'only' six road teams prevailed.
Based on the odds, I picked only one upset: the Cowboys to beat the 49ers, who were a 3-point favorite. But was that really an upset? I figured the game was even and went with the hot hand, Dallas. The rest of the my picks were favorites. Most of them (12) won.
I also picked the Dolphins to beat the Patriots, which means I picked up a game on half of the 320 entries that chose New England.
In all, only four entries picked more than 12 winners, with each of those making 13 correct selections.
The moral of the story is the fewer upsets you pick, the better chance you have. Honestly, I like picking a few upsets every week.
With only two weeks remaining and Saturday's games only a few days away, please get in your picks.
Week 15 winners
Alexander Carter of Topsfield
Bob Osgood of Peabody
Paul Berkland of Georgetown
John Welch of Gloucester
