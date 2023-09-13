OK. For the most part, Patriot Nation is now treating New England Patriots games like every other game. If they believe the other team is appreciably better, or just better, they will pick the other team.
We’ve been running this contest throughout the entire Patriots Dynasty and one thing most entries have done is pick the Patriots to win. Almost every time.
There are some out there that go straight by the book, but as I hear often “It’s hard to bet against my team.” Well, not much any more.
In the Week 1 game against the Eagles it was 2-to-1 in favor of the defending Super Bowl runnerups. That is very rare in this contest, I’ve found. While the Patriots, arguably, should’ve won the game on Sunday, it tells me fans don’t want to “waste” a Patriots pick when they don’t feel good about the game They want the damn T-shirt!
What does that mean? I have to be on my game, too, when it comes to Pats picks.
Week 1 was tough for me. I struggled making several picks and lost most of them, including Packers-Bears, Dolphins-Chargers and Saints-Titans.
As has been noted here for the last two years, that’s the new normal. A lot of coin flips.
I guess that’s what makes it fun.
I had only eight winners, including the Jets, which knocked off a few entries from winning a T-shirt.
All of this week’s winners had either 20 points exactly or were within one point and had at least 10 correct selections.
Week 1 winners
Dave Jean of Amesbury
Joseph Curley of Peabody
Peggy Cook of Beverly
Jack Crovetti of Amesbury
Jay and Bumpy Paddol of Danvers
Al Somes of Beverly
Steven Klien of Seabrook, N.H.
Karen Barney of Norton
Paul Berkland of Georgetown
Earl Richards of Amesbury