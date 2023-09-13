Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.