The New England Patriots won this past Sunday, and about 75 percent of the 314 entries in Week 12 of the "I Beat Burt" Contest rejoiced.
Twice.
Not only did the Patriots prevail, 20-17, over Arizona, but they picked also up a game on me as I picked against the Patriots ... again.
It was another 9-4 week for me, which is what I've scored in three out of the last four weeks.
Homefield advantage, a historical betting point when it comes to NFL games, was null and void again. Only five of the 13 games this weekend were won by the home team. In fact, both Thanksgiving games were won by the road teams (Houston and Washington, respectively).
It makes you wonder about "odds" and "playoff games," which seem to be easier to pick or decipher with the home team, usually because of a better record.
On the other side, the favored team won 10 of the 15 games. What does that tell us? The better team is winning and homefield is not the great equalizer.
It'll be interesting to see what the entries look like this week with the Patriots starting out as a 1-point underdog at the Los Angeles Chargers. My guess is that they'll be the overwhelming pick in our entries, as in 90 percent.
As for Week 12, all of the entries were within three points of the Patriots winning point total (20), the contest's first tiebreaker. The second and third tiebreakers, the amount of correct selections and a random draw, respectively, were also used.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. They can be picked up at the Eagle-Tribune circulation department in North Andover, which is the entrance on on the left side of the building, near the front.
Local Week 12 winners
John Horne of Marblehead
Wayne Woodruff of Gloucester
John Apostolides of Peabody
Helen Apostolides of Peabody
Kevin O'Malley of Gloucester
Robert Aldenberg of Middleton
