Margaret Butler was all around football growing up. First off, her uncle Len Butler, wrote for the Peabody Times and picked high school and pro games.
Her father was a N.Y. Giants fan and subscribed to The Sporting News. Having two daughters and no sons probably helped her love affair with the sport. And her father and grandfather took her to high school games, including one, she recalls, at Fenway Park.
In high school, she and her girlfriends never missed a football game.
“I love football,” she declared. “I wish it wasn’t so brutal. But it is exciting, especially watching the Patriots over the recent years.”
The fascination with the sport came to fruition a few weeks ago when she was the only winner of the “I Beat Burt” contest. She only missed one game, the Patriots loss to the Broncos.
She was among a handful of entries the correctly had the Atlanta Falcons upsetting the Minnesota Vikings.
“The Atlanta-Minnesota game was tough. After looking at all the stats, even harder,” she recalled. “So for that one I picked with my heart, sort of. I don’t like the Vikings or the fans attitude. This drives my son crazy since it’s illogical, but I do it once in awhile.”
Butler has played the “I Beat Burt” Contest religiously for the last half-dozen or so years. The love affair with the Patriots has brought her closer to the sport.
She admits to be concerned about her favorite team.
“I think the Patriots have a hard road ahead but will get better, I hope,” said Butler. “Personally, I don’t think there should even be a season because of Covid-19. Too dangerous and I believe many more players will test positive before it’s over. However, once the games started I had no trouble getting right into it.”
Unlike some fans, she is rooting for the new quarterback out of Tampa Bay.
“I will always root for Tom Brady because he was with us for so long. How can you not love the GOAT?” said Butler. “He was a pleasure to watch on the field and loves football so much. I hope he does well in Tampa Bay.”
As for her secret to picking games, she does do her homework, comparing win-loss records, scores, points for and points against.
“I don’t have cable so am not able to watch many games,” she said. “I go to the NFL online and can get a good picture of what’s happening. I try to pick with my head, not my heart. For example, if the Seahawks are playing a team and I know they’ll win, I have to pick Seattle, but don’t want to because I’m not too fond of the team.
“However, I’ll always pick the Patriots,” she added. “In Bill we trust.”
Burt stays hot
Last week it was one winner. This week it’s only eight. I guess you can say I’m on a “little” winning streak.
That’s right, only 8 entries picked more winners (11) than I did (10) in Week 7. So everybody wins a T-shirt. Normally, a maximum of 10 entries are awarded T-shirts. That’s nine in two weeks. Not bad.
Week 7 winners
Kim Bukowski of Gloucester
John Jwanowski of Peabody
Richard Nobile of Salem
John Tuohy of Peabody
John Horne of Marblehead
John Liss of Newburyport
Phil Karpinski of Rowley
Bridgette Faith O’Neill of Beverly
