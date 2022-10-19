A few questions are beginning to be answered.
The Kansas City Chiefs are not the same team without Tyreek Hill.
Josh Allen is actually getting better and taking the MVP Award lead.
Russell Wilson is not the same quarterback without a top 5 defense and a top 10 wide receiver.
The new coaches of the New York Jets and New York Giants actually know what their doing.
And, despite my constant pilfering of the young man's talent, Tua Tagovailoa out of the lineup has ruined the Dolphins.
We are now into Week 7 and teams are starting to claim their identities.
But nothing has changed or will change, says me, about the NFL where any team can win on any given Sunday.
Another weekend occurred in which half of the games were won by the underdog. It's become a ritual.
I was shocked the oddmakers had the Bills favored at Kansas City by a field goal. But they were right. So was I.
But I am not bragging. I only had seven correct picks out of the 13 weekend games (Thursday night not included).
There were 63 of the 312 entries that picked more winners. That's not really a lot.
I honestly didn't feel good about the games by the time Sunday morning rolled around. I thought I got too cute picking upsets, as in Dallas over the Eagles and New Orleans over Cincinnati.
Though, I had Buffalo, Minnesota and Seattle, which were tossups.
Interestingly, only five entries had Pittsburgh, at home, upsetting Tampa Bay. The Tom Brady Factor probably played into it.
As for Week 6, all 10 of the T-shirt winners had the Patriots scoring 30 points or more (Pats point total is first-breaker). The second tiebreaker (amount of correct selections) was not used.
Week 6 winners
Michael Bertolino of Gloucester
Wayne Heckman of Peabody
Gary Johnson of Rowley
Phil Karpinski of Rowley
Christina Crovetti of Amesbury
Daniel Murphy of Gloucester
Jack Bourque of Newburyport
Jim Brown of Newburyport
Al Somes of Beverly
Earl Richards of Amesbury