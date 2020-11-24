If you picked only six winners (or more) out of the 13 NFL games this past weekend and were within in one point of the Patriots point total (20), you probably won a T-shirt this week.
That's the kind of week it was.
That's not a misprint. I had only five winners after a pretty good string the last six weeks. Basically, we got a COVID-19 weekend where consistency, favorites, homefield, etc. didn't matter.
True, I seem to have one of these weeks every year, including three years ago when I was 13-0 and then 5-8 the next week.
The home team won eight of the 13 games this past weekend, nine of 14 if we include Thursday night. As for favorites, eight of 13 won the game outright.
Those aren't exactly surprising results, but six games this weekend were considered tossups.
Here's a crazy stat from our contest in Week 11, with a huge number of entries reacting -- or overreacting -- to the Patriots upset win over the Ravens the week before. Only 23 of 324 entries picked Houston.
It means a lot of entries, which ended up selecting the Ravens to beat the Patriots the week before, basically said "I'm done picking against the Patriots."
With the Pats losing, I expect another "overreaction" with Arizona, which comes to Foxboro on Sunday. I expect at least 100 entries to pick the Cardinals.
As for me? I'll let you know on Sunday.
In Week 11, as noted earlier in the story, all of the T-shirt winners were within one point of the Pats' 20 points. The second tiebreaker -- amount of correct selections -- was also in play this week.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. All entries that pick more winners than I do AND has the Pats' point total is guaranteed a T-shirt. As you'll see, there are usually a week or two per year when there might be 20 T-shirt winners. They would have had the Pats point total exactly.
Week 11 winners
Paul Lawson of Gloucester
Christina Crovetti of Amesbury
Bill Barnes of Danvers
Patricia Ketabchi of Newburyport
David MacDonald of Peabody
Mark Knowles of Beverly
Robert Aldenberg of Middleton
Linda Hamiltin of Methuen
Rick Williams of Peabody
John Papandrea of Middleton