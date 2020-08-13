Belsito says she sees lack of leadership on key issues

Jamie Zahlaway Belsito says she's running for Congress because she sees a lack of leadership all around her on important issues from education to mental health and substance abuse services, to immigration.
Belsito, 46, a Topsfield resident, is running against Congressman Seth Moulton, who is seeking a third term to represent Massachusetts' 6th District in Congress. The two will also face off with Angus McQuilken, also of Topsfield, in the state Democratic primary on Sept. 1.
Belsito has an extensive background in lobbying and politics, both in Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. She's been a trustee at Salem State University, her alma mater, since 2018, and is a nationwide advocate for maternal mental health. She founded the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance as well as Effie's Grace LLC. Politically, she was unenrolled until becoming a Democrat in 2016. She and her husband Peter have two daughters, ages 10 and 7.
Belsito talked with the North of Boston Media Group's editorial board Wednesday afternoon about why she's in this race.
She said, prior to the pandemic, she had looked at who was representing the district, contrasted with the work she's done in Washington, D.C., the past several years, and didn't like what she was seeing. "I applaud the congressman for his service...for his national aspirations, but I didn't see anyone representing what we need."
How can school districts reopen safely in this pandemic, and how do we pay for all the safety measures and modifications needed?
Belsito said there's a huge void in national leadership on this, leaving it up to the states, which in turn have left many decisions to individual school districts, and parents, to figure out.
"I sat in on a call...as a parent for my kids' school district for the elementary schools and I almost burst into tears," she said. "Because we have given the superintendents, school committees, parents, facilities directors, and the teachers and principals, a problem to solve that is unsolvable. And they are actually trying to do their best to come up with answers."
Belsito said those efforts are hampered by lack of adequate funding and resources in many cases, including personal protective equipment. Good ventilation and air flow — key to helping prevent spread of COVID-19 — are problems in many older school buildings in the region; in Topsfield, she said, the facilities director had ordered an electrostatic cleaning device in April and it only just arrived. She said many districts are experiencing a backlog on Chromebook orders until November, thus leaving many students without adequate technology to learn remotely.
"Parents have to make decisions that aren't fair to them," she said, adding that lack of paid leave, paid sick days and adequate child care exacerbate these tensions as they try to figure out what to do for the fall. Meanwhile, school officials are left in the situation of making decisions that are pitting parents and teachers against each other. She said private schools have received federal pandemic assistance at a rate that far surpasses aid given to public schools.
Belsito said the country has known about COVID-19 and the potential implications for at least six months. "Why don't we have PPE, why is the testing not available, why are we charging the school systems $100,000 for PPE, why hasn't it been given to the people, why wasn't money given back in the spring, why are we still talking about this?" she said. "...That is the question for congress to hold people's feet to the fire...we said we were going to pass these stimulus monies and we still aren't seeing the results."
"I would say we would have to trust what these school committees have come up with and everyone has come up with a hybrid model," she said, "but I am afraid people are going to get sick, and that our health care systems are going to get overloaded, and we are going to be right back where we were in March."
Belsito said she believes remote learning is the safest option to pursue at the present time and she would support what teachers — who have legitimate concerns over subpar materials and spread of the virus — are comfortable with on this.
Where do you stand on pandemic assistance to families?
"The government should be subsidizing the American family fully for the next 24 months, as far as I am concerned, until we are fully able to transition into a space where we know what we're doing," she said.
She said current efforts on pandemic relief and unemployment don't benefit undocumented workers, gig workers, and others in the economy who don't have some traditional avenues to assistance. There should be moratoriums on rents and mortgages, she said. "Every option should be available for the American family to focus on getting through this very specific period of time that the head of our nation walked us right into."
"Nobody asked for this... And for us to leave the American public held hostage and unsupported during a pandemic in something that we're grasping at straws to solve, and have not given the capabilities to make sure people are protected appropriately...that is not taking responsibility for the people," Belsito said.
"Right now (Treasury Secretary) Steve Mnuchin seems to be doing a great job with the checkbook... We've bailed out the automobile industry, we've bailed out Wall Street, we've bailed out the airlines... Why are the American public not important enough to bail out? Why are these other industries more important than the people who live here and are being affected and losing their jobs?" she said.
What about mental health as a pillar of your platform?
"I'm really thrilled that Seth Moulton has followed my lead (on this)," Belsito said, noting that a lot of issues surrounding mental health services are things that she's been working on in the district for 10 years. "Because I couldn't find access to services myself," she said, referring to past postpartum depression after the birth of her daughters. She also mentioned two programs in Beverly that almost shut their doors due to loss of funding and which, she said, Moulton didn't even know about.
She said she helped get federal and state funding for maternal mental health programs. "Suicide is the No. 1 reason why postpartum women in this commonwealth die. People don't even know that. This is an issue that affects our district."
Belsito said she sees a "huge" opportunity to progress on this issue by making sure health insurers provide coverage for these types of meetings and services, because it wasn't or it wasn't covered adequately.
She said she worked very hard on a mental health reform bill that passed Congress in 2016 and was signed by President Obama, and which helped get the first ever maternal mental health package ever written into law and fully funded by the federal government.
How would you change our immigration policy?
"Our failed foreign policies brought these people to our doors," Belsito said, referring to the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, which she said is the biggest issue facing the region on immigration. "They are part of our communities... they are our neighbors."
The so-called Dreamers, she said, are here in many cases because their parents were fleeing their country for safety reasons and to find a better life here in the U.S. "For us to pass judgment on individuals who want to come here and contribute to our society, that's not what this country stands for."
She said DACA needs to be addressed, as well as the huge backlog of cases, which in many instances, take up to 20 years for the government to adjudicate some form of entry into the U.S. "because we have not focused on the administrative problems." On top of that, she said her understanding is that immigration services are not processing any cases at this point.
Other issues
Belsito also touched on larger issues she sees still at play in regard to women's rights and health care, affordable higher education and student debt, affordable health care for Americans, and Kamala Harris as Joe Biden's pick for a running mate.
"I am not an establishment candidate. I am coming to this race because I know how Washington works... I am a product of all that is good, the public schools, union household, the ability to buy a home when we were able to. People need help, and I love the people of this district," she said.
"I am not here to say that I am going to fix the government or everyone's problems in two years," she said, but noted she's spent many years working on immigration, women's health and education issues, at home and in the capital "with people on both sides of the aisle," and all the while as a private citizen.
"It's about finding common ground," she said, also noting that most of the region's voters are unenrolled. "People are tired of partisan politics."
"I don't want any other job other than as representative," she said.
