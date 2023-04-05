BEVERLY — The weather was more fitting for football than a softball game at Beverly High, but the cold and drizzle didn’t stop Peabody’s bats from booming in a 12-1 opening day win.
Junior pitching ace Abby Bettencourt was on her game, holding the Panthers to just two hits in the victory. Bettencourt walked two, hit a batter, and struck out a dozen.
Panther senior stalwart Mya Perron broke up the no-hit bit in the fourth and the other was an infield hit by Lila Pasquarello in the fifth inning.
“Abby threw lights out,” said Beverly coach Megan Sudak. “She’s taken it to another level, which doesn’t seem possible unless you know her.”
Beverly pitcher Noelle McLane also pitched well against Peabody’s potent attack. She gave up 12 hits and four walks, but bore down to get some big outs when she needed them and kept the game close until the late innings. McLane held Peabody to six hits through five innings and retired the side in order in both the second and fourth innings.
“That Beverly pitcher had a good game,” said Peabody coach Tawny Palmieri. “She did a great job hitting her spots, and struck out a couple of our big hitters. Abby also was hitting her spots, and the umpire was not giving either pitcher much. They needed to get the ball right in there for a strike to be called.
“It’s good to finally get out there for a real game. We had some scrimmages, but it’s not the same, and the girls were all set to start the season. Everybody was ready to get going.”
Peabody wasted no time jumping out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Abby Bettencourt led off with a double and scored on Logan Lomasney’s single. Senior Isabel Bettencourt knocked in Lomasney with a sacrifice fly.
The visitors added four more runs in the third inning, sending eight to the plate and capitalizing on three walks including a bases loaded free pass to Avery Grieco. Lauren Malcolm’s fly ball was dropped clearing the bases and increasing the lead to 6-0.
Beverly outfielders made some great catches on hard hit balls. Freshman Meredith Johnston in left, Jane Foley in center, and Carly Jones in right all hauled in difficult catches with the wind blowing. Second baseman Nikki Erricola also had a defensive gem on a shot by Alanna Sweeney with a diving grab to end the third inning.
“We’re young and inexperienced,” said Sudak. “I started three freshmen including one in left field. The other two outfielders don’t have much varsity experience either, but all three did a nice job on hard hit balls.”
The Panthers opened up with a win over Masconomet, 8-7, but getting runs off Bettencourt was a difficult task. Their lone run came in the sixth when Erricola reached on an error and came around to score on Elsa Reulet’s ground out. The Tanners broke the game open with six runs in the final two innings, and Bettencourt struck out the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to send everybody home.
The junior captain helped herself at the plate with three hits, and Lomasney also collected three. Penny Spack had a pair, and Isabel Bettencourt, Grieco, Doolin and Jess Steed all hit safely. Isabel hit a ball that just missed going over the fence in left field for homer, but her double that knocked in two runs in the sixth inning, and freshman sister Elizabeth made some good plays at third base.
“We’ll be at Central Catholic on Monday, and some other Catholic schools agreed to play us which will be good competition,” said Palmieri. “We’ve got Brooks, Austin Prep, Fenwick, and two with Amesbury on the non-league schedule.”