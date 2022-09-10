HAVERHILL — For an inexperienced football team with just one returning starter, Beverly High hit the ground running on opening night.
But with the game hanging in the balance late in the third quarter, it was Haverhill High that landed the haymaker – a 76-yard TD connection from James Farrell to Adrian Sarrette – lifting the Hillies to the 25-14 opening night win.
“It was a war of attrition. We had some conditioning issues, and I think you saw that in the second half. And that big play (the 76-yarder) kind of took the wind out of our sails,” said Beverly head coach Jeff Hutton.
At that point, the Panthers were right in the game, trailing 19-14 but moving the ball extremely well.
“We kind of had them pinned deep, we stalled on that drive, and to have them pinned … ,” lamented Hutton.
The deep ball down the middle came on a third-and-15 for Haverhill, enhancing the impact it had on Beverly’s psyche right there.
“It’s just tough to come back from that,” said Hutton. “We’ve got a lot of young guys playing. Even though it’s 15 seniors, there’s only one returning starter and it shows.”
There were plenty of positives for Beverly in this one, especially from the offensive side which had the Hillies on the back-pedal for well over a half.
Quarterback Brian Kessel looked extremely comfortable under the Friday night lights. “First year as a starting quarterback, first varsity start,” said Hutton of the junior, who hit 15 of 24 passes for 184 yards.
His top target was senior captain Matthew Sopp, who made six grabs for 74 yards.
Fullback Marcelo Pinto carried eight times in the first half for 50 yards, sparking a Beverly offense that hung touchdowns on the board on each of its first two possessions.
A 24-yard Pinto gallop and a 23-yard Kessel-to-Pinto chain-mover set up the first touchdown of the year, a one-yard plunge from Logan Petrosino that tied things at 7-7 in the first quarter.
Petrosino would score again in the second, again from a yard out, giving Beverly its only lead at 14-13 a minute into the quarter.
But the Hillies grabbed the lead at 19-14 and locked down defensively the rest of the way.
Beverly gained 201 yards on 31 plays in the first half, but was limited to just 73 yards on 19 plays after the break.
“We’re still learning, and we’re glad we play a team like this, a tough team that you know you have to play all four quarters,” said Hutton, whose club will turn the page and now look to Saturday morning’s battle at home against another Merrimack Valley foe, North Andover, at 11 a.m.
Haverhill 25, Beverly 14
at Haverhill Stadium, Haverhill
Beverly (0-1);7;7;0;0;14
Haverhill (1-0);13;6;6;0;25
Scoring summary
H-James Farrell 5 run (Max Graham kick)
B-Logan Petrosino 1 run (Drew Fowler kick)
H-Fode Bangoura 49 pass from Farrell (kick wide)
B-Petrosino 1 run (Fowler kick)
H-Farrell 16 run (pass failed)
H-Adrian Sarrette 76 pass from Farrell (kick blocked)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Beverly — Marcelo Pinto 12-51, Devon Smalls 8-31, Brian Kessel 4-16, Logan Petrosino 4-4.
PASSING: Beverly — Kessel 15-22-184-0-0.
RECEIVING: Beverly — Matt Sopp 6-74, Pinto 3-50, Petrosino 4-30, Osman Solano 1-18, Smalls 1-12.