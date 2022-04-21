BEVERLY — The City of Beverly and Green Beverly have joined forces to host the first official Beverly Earth Fest in Lynch Park on Sunday, April 24.
“Grassroots advocates have been organizing Earth Day activities for years here, including virtual earth month activities during the pandemic that was in part organized by our Clean Energy Advisory Committee. So it’s the first year that we’re having Earth Fest and the first year the city is officially a partner with our new nonprofit organization,” Beverly’s Director of Sustainability Erina Keefe said.
“In my mind the goal is to engage a broader group of community members that can celebrate and appreciate the wonders of our whole planet and have fun while learning about all these ways that people can join in,” Keefe said.
Julia Long, of Green Beverly, said the roots of Sunday’s festival trace back at least five years, when a few members of the clean energy advisory committee wanted to promote sustainability, not just clean energy.
“Beverly is a community that has oceanfront, a solar history, solar field, clean energy history, it has forests, it has sort of a ‘city’ feel as well, it has access to farms, all of these things are right here in our community. We wanted to highlight the fact that we’re a place that can send the message that community members have a lot to be proud of and we have an identity that is so unique,” Long said.
The festival — Sunday, April 24, in Lynch Park, Beverly — will bring out lots of families and friends for 1-4 p.m. gathering. The free festival will include live music, raffles, climate resilience walk, guided-bird-watching, home energy station, seedling station, recycling relay race and more.
The day will aim to connect residents, families with all aspects of Beverly’s natural resources, along with ways to reduce the community’s impact on the Earth, Long said.
“With all these train stations, this great public transport, we just have lot to offer, but a lot don’t feel an identity to its natural resources. So that was the idea. We wanted to make it more than Earth Week, we chose Earth Day because it’s obviously an important day, but we wanted to expand it. So Earth Week was our first attempt, expanding our theater, then expanded the next year to Earth Month and we did something different each of those weekends in April.” That year, each weekend in April was dedicated to technology, arts and creativity, fields and forest and oceanfront throughout the month, she said.
This year, organizers are promising a fun, educational experience for all — not the typical festival. Don’t expect fair-food and trinkets. Long said “the thing about Earth Fest is we’re very careful about bringing in all vendors that are local and mindful of sustainable practices.”
Keefe said there will be plenty of fun with live music, a beer garden, locally sourced foods. “So we’ll have all the bones of a fun, outdoor festival but all the meat, all the activities, are informational, educational and interactive, “ Keefe said.
“That was really the goal with every organizations we approached. The challenge was ‘let’s be creative about how to make a lesson as interactive and fun as possible,’ so you’re doing something fun and then almost accidentally, incidentally, learning about climate change,” Keefe said.
“We’re grateful we have so many mission-aligned organizations in Beverly and the North Shore area that can help us learn about the Earth — everything from identifying birds, to growing food and flowers in compost, to building a wind turbine. Even bringing in our local colleges has been really fun.”
Some of the festival’s highlights promise to be sustainable fashion displays, guided tide-pool walks for the kids, work on a wind turbine, planting seeds along with some down-home low-ley music and a sustainable brew to go with a locally sourced munchie. There will also be a display of electric vehicles at Lynch Park during the festival.
What are organizers expecting Sunday at Lynch Park? The weather will have much to do with the turnout, they say.
“It’s our first rodeo here, we haven’t done a city event at Lynch Park like this so it’s a little bit hard to gauge. So much depends on the weather, because planning an event at the end of April, you can either have 30-degree day or you could have a 75-degree day. The extent that people want to come out with a lawn chair, or picnic outside, really depends on how inviting the weather is,” Keefe said.
“I would be thrilled to have something like 500 people, we may have more, if it really picks up,” she said.
The need for changes is so obvious, Keefe said.
Recent climate change reports “make it crystal clear that urgent and widespread action is needed to fight climate change. We’re hoping to engage more community members so everyone change join our fight and understand the task at hand. We’re hoping everyone is going to return home having learned a thing or two that they can incorporate in their daily lives,” she said.
Long said the reality of 2022 is that widespread changes are coming and fast. An example is the embrace of electric vehicles.
“It’s going to be changing quickly, it’s right there on the horizon. That’s sort of how it has to change — change quickly,” Long said. “It’s not impossible to change people’s minds — I mean, a pandemic changed people’s minds pretty quickly.”
FUN, FOOD, EDUCATION AT BEVERLY EARTH FEST
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
DRIVE ELECTRIC, Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Beverly Middle School, 502 Cabot St., Beverly. Join Green Beverly, Beverly and Danvers schools and Energy New England to learn about and explore electric vehicles in celebration of Earth Day. Cars, bikes, scooters.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24 (Rain date May 1)
BEVERLY EARTH FEST, 1-4 p.m., Lynch Park. 55 Ober St., Beverly
FREE RAFFLE: Earn extra entries with sustainable actions
LOCAL FOOD & DRINK: Everything from hand pies to kombucha
RELAX AND ENJOY: Family-friendly games
LIVE MUSIC: Get moving to the Brown Boot Boys
HOME ENERGY STATION: Learn how to green & save green
SEEDLING STATION: Create, observe, and plant
BIKE STATION: Learn about repairs and safety
COASTAL WALKS: Explore with Salem Sound Coastwatch
RENEWABLE ENERGY: Hands-on learning with Change is Simple
BIRD WATCHING STATION: Observe and learn with Kestrel Adventures
PLASTIC REUSE: Watch new products be made from old plastics
CLIMATE CHANGE & RESILIENCE: Learn how Beverly is being affected
SUSTAINABLE LAWNS: with Ipswich River Watershed Association
ART OF THE SEA: Collect and create
KID ZONE: Eco-friendly, supervised play
ELECTRIC VEHICLE STATION: EV technology and demonstrations
THE ART OF SUSTAINABILITY: Fashion and art from local students