Twice they fell down. Twice they rallied to tie things up.
But the Beverly/Salem Legion baseball team couldn't pull off that feat a third time, and as a result suffered only their third loss of the entire season.
Post 331 fell to Midland, Michigan, 6-3, Saturday afternoon in its second game of the American Legion World Series at Veterans Field at Ketter Stadium in Shelby, N.C.
"We all made a lot of mistakes, myself included, and left a lot (10) of men on base," said manager Mike Levine. "Brayden (Clark, the staff ace) didn't have his stuff today, either; unfortunately, that happens in baseball. We just have to forget about this one and turn it around (Sunday)."
The game was delayed a half-hour from its original 4:30 p.m. start time due to lightning, and rain fell for much of the second half of the contest.
Now, to advance to Monday's World Series semifinal round, Beverly/Salem must win its final game of pool play Sunday (7:30 p.m.) against the defending champions from Idaho Falls, Idaho. Both teams are 1-1, as are the other two teams in the 'Stripes' division: Dubuque, Iowa and Midland (who face each other at 1 p.m. for the other semifinal spot).
Levine said that Cooper Gavin will get the ball Sunday night against Idaho Falls.
Now 18-3 on the season, Post 331 scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning Saturday after Midland did the same in the top of the inning. The scenario repeated itself in the third when the Michiganders plated one run, and Beverly/Salem responded later in the frame.
But when Michigan scored three more runs in the top of the fourth, Beverly/Salem couldn't answer — not just in the bottom of the fourth, but for the rest of the contest.
Beverly/Salem had just six h,.its on the night against three Michigan pitchers. Two of those came off the bat of right fielder Brennan Frost, who also walked twice and scored a run.
Frost walked with one out in the second, took second on Matt Ploszay's double and came home on Nick Fox's RBI groundout in the second inning to get Post 331 on the scoreboard. Will Foglietta then poked a single through the right side of the Midland defense, scoring Ploszay to knot things up at 2-2.
After Michigan took back the lead in the third, Beverly/Salem responded. Loading the bases with none out courtesy of consecutive walks to Nick McIntyre and brothers Logan and Tyler Petrosino, McIntyre scored on Lee Pacheco's double play grounder.
Clark was forced to throw a lot of pitches against a patient Midland offense, which saw eight of its first nine batters see at least five pitches from him. That drop up his pitch count quickly, and he was forced from the game after four innings after reaching 107 pitches (two more than Legion allows in one game, but legal in this case since he started the final batter he faced having thrown fewer than 105). He gave up eight hits and three walks while fanning three.
"I'm not sure where he was missing his pitches," said Levine.
"Brayden's a creature of habit and was ready to go when we got the (lightning) delay; that might've hurt his routine. But you can't make excuses for that; it was the same for both teams."
Michigan, which scored five of its six runs with two out, took the lead for good when Griffin Clark (2-for-3, 2 runs scored) belted a two-run triple to right and scored when Avain Rivera (2-for-4) singled up the middle.
Righty Jake Miano of Salem came on in relief for Beverly/Salem to start the fifth inning and allowed just one hit the rest of the way while walking two batters.
Post 331 had chances to score in each of the last three innings, but left two runners on base in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The game ended when Pacheco was thrown out on a close play at home plate following a single by Nick Fox.
"Their relievers worked out of some jams, but we didn't help ourselves, either," said Levine. "We made some mistakes on the bases that we don't normally make, running into outs.
"Jake went out and put three zeroes for us to keep us in the game, but we couldn't come through offensively for him."
Tyler Petrosino added a double for Beverly/Salem, which walked seven times as a team and was hit by a pair of pitches (including Ploszay, who has been plunked 4 times in the first two World Series games).
Levine said this was the "first loss that really meant anything this season; we lost 6-5 to Peabody when we already had clinched a spot in the state tournament, and lost to Newport (R.I.) when we had already clinched a spot in the state final. We haven't lost two in a row all season, so I think we should bounce back (Sunday night)."
Cooper Gavin on the mound looked good in bullpen yesterday see if we can go Monday (Frost, Miano, McIntyre, Eric DiPiero, Noah Guanci)
||||