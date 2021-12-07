BEVERLY — For the first time in 40 years, the property tax levy in the city will go up by less than 2 1/2%.
The City Council Monday night voted to increase the levy by 1 1/2%, agreeing with the recommendation of Mayor Mike Cahill and the city assessor to boost the property tax levy by less than the 2 1/2 maximum allowed by law.
City officials said they believe this is the first time the city has not gone to the maximum 2 1/2% since the limit was imposed by Proposition 2 1/2 in 1980.
The lower levy does not mean homeowners will be paying less. Due to big increases in home values, property taxes for the average single-family homeowner in Beverly will still go up $297, or 4.1%.
But Cahill said the increase would have been $365 if the city raised taxes by 2 1/2%. He said the lower rate will save the the average single-family homeowner $68 this year.
“We believe this decision to increase property taxes by 1.5% in Fiscal Year 2022 is the right course,” Cahill said in a letter that he read during the City Council meeting at City Hall.
Cahill said the lower tax levy means the city is providing $1.1 million in tax relief for residents and businesses “during this historically challenging time.” The $1.1 million represents the extra money the city would have collected under a 2 1/2% increase.
Chief Assessor Peter Caron said the city decided to limit the increase to offset large hikes in residential property values, which he said have “gone through the roof.” Some houses are selling for more than 50% of their assessed value, he said.
At the same time, the property values of businesses remained mostly the same due to the impacts of the pandemic, Caron said. The median commercial tax bill will go down by $135, according to the assessor’s office.
Cahill said the city can afford to go with the lower tax increase because the city’s finances are in good shape. The city’s reserve accounts are well-funded, and there was also stronger-than-expected “new growth” in the form of home improvements and the creation of new housing, he said.
“As a community, our financial position remains strong, which is what allows us to provide this important tax relief to our residents and businesses,” Cahill said.
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.