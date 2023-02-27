Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low around 25F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.