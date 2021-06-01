SALEM — Officials are trying to jump-start delayed pedestrian safety improvements along a portion of North Street after two bicyclist-involved accidents occurred in the same intersection within 10 days of each other.
Temporary traffic measures are being discussed at the intersection connecting Liberty Hill Avenue and Symonds Street, according to David Kucharsky, Salem's traffic and parking planner. The busy intersection was the scene of similar afternoon accidents between vehicles and bicyclists on May 10 and 20.
"We were looking to implement protected bike lanes and bump-out parking throughout the corridor (North Street)," Kucharsky said, adding that a National Grid gas main project this year put the safety project on hold. "In light of what happened, the work isn't going all the way up to that intersection, so I'm going to be meeting with the consultants that designed the plans to determine the feasibility of implementing some of the (improvements) of that intersection."
Safety stalled
North Street is a busy state highway (Route 114) connecting the edges of downtown Salem and the McIntire Historic District to the Northfields neighborhood and on into Peabody. Traffic congestion and safety issues are a regular occurrence for the morning and afternoon commute.
And there are other challenges posed by poor driving habits, according to Salem police Lt. Dave Tucker, who heads up the department's traffic unit.
"The problem we’re having — across the city, state, and entire country — is that more and more, people are driving faster and paying less attention to their surroundings," Tucker said. "There are too many people driving aggressively, and/or distracted by their phones and other activities. We are continuing to do traffic enforcement, but that alone won’t completely solve the problem. We really need drivers to improve their driving habits."
In 2019, the city performed a traffic-calming test, where temporary pop-up bike lanes were set up using neon stands along one side of the street. The test proved controversial, with handicap-designated parking spaces lost, confusion caused by the barricades ending at the edge of each block, and occasional vehicles getting confused and driving down the bike lanes.
Ward 6 Councilor Meg Riccardi, who was a candidate for office during that trial run, said she was among "the first to admit I don't think the pop-up bike lane was really executed well."
"This is a very complicated corridor, and we learned that over the last...14 months of participating in this community engagement process," Riccardi said. "When you do something with a broad stroke, such as removing all parking on an entire side and popping up a bike lane, you're going to have not the greatest outcomes. You're going to have people who are upset and things that don't work correctly."
The plan that then came together was itself complex. Crosswalks are being added, bus stops are moving to "more appropriate locations," and protected bike lanes are also included in the plans. The design was about 75% complete when it was put on hold for National Grid's project to play out first, that way the road only gets dug up once, according to Riccardi.
Twin crashes cause concern
Then, the first bike accident happened.
"My first reaction was actually very personal, as a mom to a 9-year-old who lives in the neighborhood," Riccardi said. "About 30 minutes prior to that accident, my daughter got on her scooter and scootered down to her friend's house, and they were heading to the park. My first reaction was...: 'Oh my goodness, who was it?'"
The victim in that case was a 9-year-old. They were riding north on North Street along the western-most sidewalk when they were struck by a car crossing North Street, from Liberty Hill Avenue toward Symonds Street, Tucker said. That rider was transported to an area hospital but treated and released without being admitted to the hospital.
Once Riccardi learned her child was safe, she said, her next response to the crash was "just frustration — especially because it was about a week after the announcement" that the safety project had been delayed.
"Could this have been avoided if those safety measures were in place?" she asked. "A lot of those safety measures are about increasing visibility."
The second bike accident happened 10 days later, on May 20. In this case, a 24-year-old bicyclist was heading south on North Street. But like the early mishap, a vehicle crossed North Street from Liberty Hill Avenue toward Symonds Street, and struck the bicyclist. Like the child 10 days earlier, the adult victim was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-serious injuries, according to Tucker.
Other than the direction the bicyclist was heading and the age of the victim, the scene was almost identical to the earlier crash, even down to the time of day.
The safety project "will get there, but unfortunately with the timing, it's delayed," Riccardi said. "These accidents are still happening. It still isn't the safest place to go. It still has its issues, obviously as we can see from the two accidents."
She said she hopes to implement at least some elements of that project now, such as painting new lines and signage.
In similar fashion, along with four pop-up bike lanes in 2019, officials also tested closing specific streets on the weekend and painting fake curb bump-outs on some intersections, notably within the McIntire Historic District, The Point and South Salem.
Specific plans weren't finalized this week, Kucharsky said, but the goal is to paint hatched areas and install temporary flexible posts by the Liberty Hill and Symonds intersection "so motorists aren't driving over the paint, they're following the lines, slowing down as they're making the maneuvers."
The painted "hatched" areas, indicating that parking is prohibited, is also designed "with the intent of reducing crosswalk distances, improving visibility of pedestrians and bicyclists in the area, and challenging or slowing down traffic as it moves through," he said.
"If the consultants believe it's safe to simply implement those features on it now, I'll try to get something in this construction season," Kucharsky said.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||