SALEM — Have a slice, and smile... you’re on camera.
Wednesday afternoon, city police held a pizza-fueled demonstration at the Community Life Center of the body cameras issued to the department in mid-January. It was the department’s first public demo as rollout continues for full deployment to every uniformed officer by summer, according to Salem police Capt. Fred Ryan, who’s managing the current eight-camera pilot.
“By mid-March, we should have the order in,” Ryan said. “Because of material shortages, it may take four to six weeks. We hope to roll out in June.”
Officers have been eager to wear the cameras, Ryan said.
“I’ve been reviewing some of the footage,” Ryan said, “and it seems like everyone’s positive at this point.”
