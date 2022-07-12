RYAN DUNLEAVY—
Beverly High School Junior
Dunleavy stood out on the courts in second singles ranking in a 10-4 overall record… he knocked out a 6-4 record in the NEC. Striking his best individual performance in a three-set comeback against Gloucester… Dunleavy ended his season with an NEC all-star accolade and plans on attending a four-year college after graduating from Beverly High… He rises into his senior year with a 4.82-grade point average.
LEO SCHROEDER—
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Schroeder shone in first singles this past season as a team captain… he completed his season with a 10-5 record. With many accolades under his belt, Schroeder earned a CCL all-star title and won the Fenwick Crusader Award. He led his team on their first win 3-2 with a 6-4,7-5 match win… his first time in first singles… Schroeder recognizes his parents as his biggest influence for introducing him to tennis and supporting him every step of the way. He carries a 4.83-grade point average; he plans on applying to four-year universities with engineering school and majoring in civil engineering.
DOMENIC ZIZZA—
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Rocking the second singles spot on the courts this past season, Zizza recorded an 8-6 senior season for the Crusaders. Matching tough competition all season, Zizza won the ‘never gives up award’ from his team, he thanks his mother for being the reason he wouldn’t give up due to her continuous support. He had the best personal performance in his last match against Lowell Catholic. Zizza plans on attending Merrimack College where he will be majoring in math.
AIDAN RYAN—
Marblehead High School Senior
Shining on the ice and the courts, Ryan made an eye-catching impression as a leading captain for hockey and tennis. Being a third singles competitor, Ryan also found success in his first doubles matchups… Supporting his team he earned a first-round third singles win against Nashoba, although his best performance this season was beating Swampscott in a three-set tie breaker at the beginning of his season. Winning this match 3-6,7-5,7-5… He thanks his grandfather for being the biggest athletic influence in his life introducing him to all the sports he plays. Ryan graduated with a 3.8-grade point average and plans on attending Southern Methodist University in the fall… Here he will be majoring in economics and will continue playing club tennis and hockey.
JACK DONOVAN—
Marblehead High School Senior
Along with Aidan Ryan, Donovan led the Marblehead team as a captain in tennis… he has a soccer background as well. Winning the NEC and having an impressive playoff performance were the highlights of Donovan’s season. He earned a league all-star accolade for his performances on the courts this year and graduated with a 4.1-grade point average. Donovan thanks his father who introduced him to tennis and has always pushed him to do better. He will be attending the University of Vermont in the fall.
CHARLES SCHEPENS –
Swampscott High School Junior
Schepens is a rising junior for the Swampscott boy’s tennis team and he made his mark this past season in second singles. He locked in a 12-2 out of conference record as well as a 9-0 in-conference record. Schepens received the Northeastern Conference All-Conference Award and the Swampscott High School Varsity Tennis Leadership Award. He carries a 3.9-grade point average and still working on plans for after graduating from Swampscott high.
TATE GREENFIELD –
Swampscott High School Senior
Greenfield excelled this season as a team captain and held a 9-4 record. His best performance was against Gloucester where he lost his first set but made a huge comeback winning a tie-breaker in his second set and then shutting his opponent down in the third. He received the team MVP award for his work this past season. Greenfield graduated with a 3.5-grade point average and plans on going to San Diego State University to major in kinesiology.
PAUL NEAL—
St. John’s Prep rising Senior
Neal held a great record his past season as a junior on the St. John’s Prep team, with a 13-5 record he devoted his time on the courts to develop improvement on the overall game and his mental capacity throughout the season. He received the MVP award from his team and placed his best individual performance against Newton North… He thanks Steve Cook for inspiring him to have fun in athletics and to try and set reasonable goals… He plans on attending college after graduation.
JACK PROKOPIS—
St. John’s Prep Freshman
A rising sophomore for the Prep, Prokopis rocked his way throughout his first season. With an 11-3 overall in-season record in first doubles, he received the well-earned acknowledgment for his hard work. Getting the Prep’s coaches award and receiving recognition for a Catholic Conference All-Star title. His best individual performance was against Newton North… he carries a 4.2-grade point average and hopes to continue tennis in college.
LUKE PROKOPIS—
Alongside his brother Jack Prokopis in first doubles, Luke Prokopis ranked in an 11-3 record. His match against Newton North was the highlight of his season and he earned the Catholic Conference All-Star award. He wishes to play division 1 tennis in college and holds a 4.2-grade point average.
WILL GERN—
Hamilton-Wenham High School Junior
Gern lit the courts on fire this past season, winning over 35 games in a row, Gern set the perfect example as captain for his team. Striking in first singles, his record was 12-4 this past season and his best performance was against Newburyport… playing clean and giving his best serving match of the season. His biggest athletic influence is tennis player, Rafael Nadal who aspires to his fighting spirit and constant perseverance. He carries a 3.81-grade point average and plans on attending a four-year university after high school.
SAM COUES—
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Coues led his team into the playoffs this year as a captain… he held first doubles and won a CAL all-star title for his performances this past season. Although it resulted in a loss, Coues’ best performance was against Weston as it was a challenging team to compete against. His father is one of his biggest influences in athletics as he still competes with him and hopes to beat him soon… Coues will be attending CU Boulder in the fall.
BRIAN MILANO—
Ipswich High School Junior
Milano struck the courts on first doubles this season as a captain… he held a 5-13 record during facing some tough competition as a team. His best individual performance was winning a match 6-0 to lead the team with an overall win this season. Milano’s biggest athletic influence is his coach, building a strong relationship over the past three years has helped him become a better tennis player and a better person overall. He holds a 4.0-grade point average and plans on going to college after graduation to play soccer.
CHARLIE JEPSEN—
Ipswich High School Sophomore
Jepsen held a strong presence on his team this year playing doubles and singles matches during the season. He had five wins overall on his record and his best performance was at home against Amesbury. He thanks all the different coaches he’s had throughout the years as his biggest influences for athletics… whether it was through hockey, tennis, baseball, or golf. He carries a 4.0-grade point average and has an interest in studying economics at college.
SEAN BLUNDIN—
Pingree High School Rising Senior
Blundin held a strong position at first singles for the Pingree tennis team this past season and led the team as a captain. He scored 14 aces and held a personal record of 3-8 in the season… He received the team’s MVP award and a Federer accolade as well. His best individual performance this year was knocking the #1 player at Landmark with a 6-0,6-1 win and another #1 player from Bancroft with a 6-2, 6-1 win. Blundin is in the top 10 percent of his class and hopes to stay in the Boston area for college.