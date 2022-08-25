The musical lineup for the 38th Annual Bread and Roses Festival, Monday, Sept. 5, at Campagnone Common, Lawrence.
BERNSTEIN STAGE
Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band
KLEZMER MUSIC | 12:15–12:45 p.m.
Internationally-acclaimed Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band brings passion, virtuosity, and contagious energy to every performance. The Wheels improvise with the intimacy of chamber music and the intensity of a rowdy dance band.
BOMBAntillana
BOMBA | 1:15-1:45 p.m.
BOMBAntillana is a diverse group of people of varying ages and lived experiences learning together, building community and connecting to ourselves and to our ancestors through Bomba. Bomba is the oldest living musical tradition of Boriken, the island known as Puerto Rico, and reflects the powerful forces that shaped the island’s history, drawing from the West African (Bantu) and Taino (Indigenous) experience with enslavement enforced on the island by the Spanish Crown prior to the 1700s.
AM Goldn
ALTERNATIVE R&B | 2:15-2:45 p.m.
AM Goldn was born and raised in the Dominican Republic and based in Boston. AM Goldn went back to music as soon as she graduated from acting school. She grew up going to the church choir with her grandma, forming a band with friends at 16 performing covers of rock songs and R&B.
Billy Dean Thomas
HIP-HOP | 3:15–3:45 p.m.
Billy Dean Thomas, AKA “The Queer B.I.G” is a Boston-based hip-hop recording artist and producer. He challenges the music industry with quick-witted punchlines highlighting intersectional feminism, social justice, and growing up in a gentrified city.
TEOLI STAGE
Prateek
FOLK/SINGER-SONGWRITER | 12:45–1:15 p.m.
Prateek (pruh — TEEK) is a Boston-based artist whose music has evolved to incorporate gritty electric guitars, silvery backing vocals, and lush strings, all draped around his own soulful, powerful voice. Prateek has been a Kerrville Folk Festival New Folk Finalist and has been nominated for Singer-Songwriter of the Year at both the New England Music Awards and the Boston Music Awards.
The Party Band
PUNK/FUNK BRASS BAND | 1:45–2:15 p.m.
The Party Band is a 20-plus piece brass band embodying homegrown, unadulterated, unplugged fun. Originating in Lowell, The Party Band has traveled the country blasting brass for fun, festivals, community events, schools, weddings, protests, and nightclub shows since their inception in 2013.
Los Negros De La Rumba
SALSA/LATIN PERCUSSION | 2:45–3:15 p.m.
Los Negros De La Rumba is a team of men from Lawrence who all share a love for Salsa. The band includes Raymond Congas, “Andres Timbal,” Anthony “Salsa Libre,” Miguel aka “ML Entertainment” and “Aneudy Bongo.”