Just two weeks after sitting for her final chemotherapy infusion, Cynthia Keefe performed on two different stages during the annual Plum Island Porch Festival, aka PlumFest, which she co-founded seven years ago. Two days later, she was measured and tattooed for her impending radiation treatments.
If anyone thought a breast cancer diagnosis would stop this modern-day Renaissance woman, they thought wrong. Artist, clothing designer, singer, horse rider, entrepreneur, festival organizer, mother, grandmother, partner and now cancer patient are all monikers to describe the 57-year-old Plum Island resident and North Shore native. Soon, she intends to add cancer survivor to that list of descriptors.
Keefe’s myriad interests, particularly the singing, she said, “have carried me through the summer and the chemo. I feel stronger when I sing.”
Singing somehow settled her relentless chemo cough that punctuates nearly every sentence.
“In some ways, I feel more powerful singing, maybe because the breath control gives me the power,” she said. “Once I get going, my soul kicks in and I power through.”
Seemingly indefatigable, Keefe admits to slowing but not stopping. She said that she is grateful that early on, her medical team at Beth Israel Lahey Health encouraged her to continue to do what she enjoys and rest when she needed.
It’s advice she has held close. Not only has she continued to perform with the Bob Kramer Band, she has pulled together an informal group she playfully dubbed Cyn and Redemption. And while she has limited the time she dedicates to drawing charcoal portraits, when the creative mood does strike, she continues to paint vintage, upcycled leather and denim clothing with custom, one-of-a-kind artwork that she sells under the label LamboLane. The name is a nod to her Italian heritage. Lamborghini was the family name, which was shortened and Americanized to Lane.
This wasn’t the summer Keefe imagined, but when she found the lump high on her breast in early 2021, it became the summer that unfolded. A mammogram, ultrasound and biopsy led to a diagnosis no one wants to hear: invasive ductal carcinoma, stage 2. Surgery was followed by 13 weeks of chemo in Beverly, and soon, she begins four weeks of radiation in Peabody.
A cancer diagnosis often brings with it personal epiphanies. Keefe said there has been a measure of that.
“Of course, the do-what-you-want-to-do attitude is big,” she said. “But then, I have always lived my life that way.”
She is still in charge, and she planned and went on a whitewater rafting trip to Utah’s Green River after the surgery and before the chemo.
“I like to make sure I get my fun in,” she said with a laugh.
The fatigue is formidable, and that, along with issues with her esophagus, would be her main complaints if she were to complain, she said.
“It’s been a long process and even longer summer,” she said. “Oddly, what has struck me most is the number of people I know who have been through cancer that I never knew about. The number is huge.”
She said she feels fortunate that so many others who have had breast cancer before her have shared their stories and advice.
“They have shined a light ahead of me to follow,” she said.
Her own advice to others facing a breast cancer diagnosis?
“Hold on for the ride. Get yourself good care ... surround yourself with good support and continue to do the things you love.”