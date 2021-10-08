Aug. 7, 2019, was supposed to be a beach day for her and her daughter, Andrea Fox recalled last month.
It ended with Fox, 43 at the time, curled up on her bed, sobbing, surrounded by her then-4-year-old daughter’s stuffed animals, the little girl hoping they would bring some comfort.
A little more than two years, three surgeries and a round of chemotherapy later, Fox has plenty of reasons to smile.
“That was rock bottom,” said the Beverly resident, now 45.
Fox shared her story as she was getting ready for the Beverly Farmers Market, one of several local markets where she; her husband, Liam Gove; and their daughter, Isla, now 6, sell their Rocket Fuel Pesto.
It’s not a path the veteran freelance and trade journalist expected to take in life.
But her career had in many ways prepared her for the battle she was about to face.
Fox had written for trade publications covering the insurance industry. So she was familiar with coverage codes.
A few years earlier, long before she had even an inkling that she would develop cancer, her employer had given her the option of a medical stipend in lieu of participating in the company’s group insurance. She took it.
Her husband worked as a chef, an occupation not known for generous benefit packages. On the open market, she found a plan that would minimize out-of-pocket costs.
She’s thankful she took the time to do her research.
It’s for that reason she and her husband still have their house. And while living on short-term disability insurance was “no picnic,” things could have been a lot worse.
“It takes very little to be hit with huge bills,” Fox said.
So, to Fox, proper insurance coverage is an issue she is passionate about. She encourages all women to make sure they’re covered — and expresses frustration with the rollback of Affordable Care Act requirements that have now limited her choices on the open market.
But insurance and financial burden is just one of the overwhelming demands placed on a patient. Recovering from surgery, then chemotherapy, then reconstructive surgery, and — in Fox’s case — further surgery to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes based on a risk assessment, all while caring for her family, is something “you can’t do on your own.”
Fox recalled a “round robin” meeting after she was diagnosed at the Breast Health Center at Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers. She was given a gift bag that contained a prayer shawl.
“I don’t need a prayer shawl,” she recalled thinking.
But the advice and support, the ability to reach out for answers, was priceless as she underwent her treatments and surgeries at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham & Womens Faulkner Hospital in Boston.
“It’s really helpful, no matter what,” Fox said. “There are lots of people in the breast cancer community that are going to be able to answer those questions. You have to accept help from people. You can’t go it alone.”
Fox had discovered that she had a BRCA1 mutation, and that people on both sides of her father’s family and one side of her mother’s family had BRCA cancers.
So she was alert to changes that could be a problem.
She believes that two bouts of mastitis a few years earlier while breastfeeding had triggered something inside her ducts.
Fox had undergone an ultrasound on her breasts, which were dense, in March 2019. Nothing of concern was noted.
But by August, there was a grade 3, aggressive tumor. And between Aug. 7 and Oct. 9, it grew from 1.3 centimeters to 1.5 centimeters.
“I was very lucky,” Fox said.
A node biopsy confirmed that the cancer hadn’t spread, and she didn’t have to undergo radiation.
The removal of her ovaries sent her into early menopause. She’s now dealing with all that that entails. Two pieces of advice she offers are to get into physical therapy as soon as possible and make time to exercise.
Fox has always believed in clean food and clean products. She’s been reading ingredient labels since the age of 12.
So the idea of starting a business that sells a natural product was appealing.
“Doing this business with my family was something that was full of hope,” she said.
Fox and Gove have sold Rocket Fuel Pesto at farmers markets in Beverly, Salem, Newburyport and Cambridge.
They started out using a commercial kitchen in Amesbury for production but recently began using the kitchen facilities at The Community House in Hamilton.
They now offer their original arugula, spinach and basil version, as well as a dairy-free vegan version, and are now launching sunflower and pumpkin varieties.