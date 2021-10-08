In September 2013, Margy Burrell was scheduled for oral surgery, requiring routine prescreening including a physical exam with her primary care doctor. In part due to Burrell’s own mother dying from breast cancer at a young age, she didn’t typically like going to doctor’s appointments because she was fearful of what might be found during the appointments.
Burrell, who lives in Hampton, New Hampshire, had a belief that you only went to the doctor if you were sick, and she felt very healthy at the time. However, she couldn’t proceed with the necessary oral surgery without the physical exam. So she booked the appointment, and the doctor detected a lump on her breast and sent her for a mammogram.
One of Burrell’s friends is an operating room nurse at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport and recommended that she see Dr. Peter Hartmann, medical director at the Gerrish Breast Care Center at Anna Jaques, affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
After several tests and biopsies, the scans showed that she had HER2-positive breast cancer that had spread to her liver, requiring a complex treatment approach. Very nervous about what the next steps would be for her cancer treatment, Burrell sought a second opinion at another facility in Boston, and the prognosis and treatment recommendation were the same. She chose to stay with Anna Jaques for her treatment because it was close to home, which was important to her because of the frequency of the visits to the infusion center.
Because the cancer had metastasized, neither surgery nor radiation were recommended. Burrell requires biweekly infusion treatments, and for the last eight years, she has visited the Anna Jaques Cancer Center affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center every other week for her infusion and is doing well.
“While it is uncomfortable to admit that I delayed getting routine care, I hope that by sharing my story, I will inspire someone else to get annual mammograms,” Burrell said. “If you have a family history of breast cancer, it really is so important to also do self-exams.”
Burrell is so grateful for the care she received at Anna Jaques and has high praise for the staff who have looked after her. She remarked that everyone — from the person who greets her at the front desk to the nurses and doctors — has been so welcoming and friendly. She said her infusion sessions feel very much like going to visit good friends, including regular connections with Dr. Jonathan Eneman, her oncologist and medical director of the Anna Jaques Cancer Center.
“Dr. Eneman has gone above and beyond to relieve my concerns and calls me at home the day of every new scan to put my mind at ease about the results,” Burrell said. “He is so knowledgeable and kind. I know he always has my best interest in mind.”
Burrell turns 74 this October and is grateful to spend time with her husband, her daughter and son-in-law, and their whole family — especially her two grandchildren, who were ages 9 and 5 when she was first diagnosed. Her family has been there every step of the way with words of encouragement and support. She has learned to just take one day at a time and marvels that her grandchildren, now 16 and 13, tower over her.